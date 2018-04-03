Nittany Lions Have Historic Weekend In Coast To Coast Meets

The Penn State track and field team competed in just its second meet of the outdoor season over the weekend, but is already rewriting the record books. The team split between two different meets with the majority of the team in Gainesville, FL, competing in the Florida Relays. A few lone distance runners headed out west to compete in the Stanford Invitational.

The Nittany Lions in California were in action Friday, with four athletes competing in all. Senior Jillian Hunsberger highlighted the meet, running the No. 4 time in Penn State school history in the 5k race. Hunsberger crossed the line in eighth place with a time of 15:55.27.

Greta Lindsley competed in the 3k event, running 10:27.27 and finishing ninth. On the men’s side, Timothy McGowan and Colin Abert both competed in the 5k, running 14:01.80 and 14:19.83 respectively.

At the Florida Relays, several historic marks were posted over the weekend. Sophomore Danae Rivers’ finish headlined the weekend with third place in the 1,500-meter run. Rivers posted a new personal best in the event and set the Penn State school record.

The previous school record sat at 4:15.20 and was set in 2014 by Marta Klebe. Rivers demolished this record with a finishing time of 4:10.82. The time is a six second improvement on Rivers old personal best time of 4:16.33 that she set a year ago, which at the time was No. 2 in Penn State history.

Freshman Terrance Laird picked up right where he left off in the indoor season, making his presence felt in his first outdoor meet as a Nittany Lion. Laird started his day running a 10.42 seconds in the 100 meter race, a time that ties the No. 4 performance in Penn State school history.

Later that same day, Laird set the No. 2 time in school history for the 200 meter race, running a time of 20.41 seconds. He finished the indoor season as the fastest freshman in the nation in this event, and his outdoor time currently puts him No. 4 in the NCAA.

Laird wasn’t done for the weekend, as he came back the following day. He combined with Xavier Smith, Anton Porter, and Malik Moffett to run the 4×100 meter relay. The team took 39.69 seconds to get the baton around the track, which improves its No. 3 time in school history previously set last weekend in Arizona.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will head south once again this weekend as they compete in the Battle on the Bayou hosted by Louisiana State University.