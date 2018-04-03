PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Topics

About

Home » News

Student Fee Board To Consider Handbook Changes Wednesday

By Steve Connelly
4/3/18 9:56 am

The Student Fee Board will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 4 in 111 HUB to consider handbook changes, including provisions about holding closed meetings. The Board’s Steering Committee proposed the slate of changes after meeting two weeks ago.

The biggest change the Board will vote on is to add procedure on when and how it can hold closed meetings to the handbook. The proposal is to add the following to Section 1.3 of the handbook, highlighted:

This past year, closing meetings was up to the discretion of the chair of the board. The proposal for the future will make it a decision so anyone can move to close a meeting, but other members of the board can then object. If there is any objection, it should be placed to a vote.

The proposal also adds the following to Section 1.5 of the Handbook:

“All meetings of the three bodies of the SFB are open to the public with all times and locations communicated to the student body, with the exception of deliberation meetings governed by the restrictions laid out in Section 1.3.”

“I think it kind of has to be up to the judgement of those groups to really think what needs to be private,” Graduate and Professional Student Association President Matt Krott said during the Steering Committee meeting. “I don’t think 90 percent of what we did this year needed to be private.”

On the Commonwealth side of the Fee Board, a few added sentences will clarify the Board’s operating procedures and the authority of local allocation boards to operate within general Student Fee Board procedures. These clarify the Student Fee Board’s relationship with these allocation committees, much like the University Park Student Fee Board has flushed out its relationship with the University Park Allocation Committee (UPAC) over the past year.

The full bodies of each Student Fee Board have 10 days to consider the proposed changes. The University Park Student Fee Board is expected to vote on the proposal Wednesday.

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a junior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links
Movies
Local theaters and new movies
Apartments
Search local apartments
Classifieds
Buy and sell locally
Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles
Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Steve

THON 2019 Announces Executive Committee

THON announced the crew who will lead the charge for the 2019 event. Here’s the full list of 17 directors.

Penn State Softball Falls In Rutgers Series

Penn State Softball Splits Doubleheader With Robert Morris

Follow on another platform

Comparing Penn State Hoops’ NIT Championships

Penn State’s two NIT Championships are remarkably similar.

Onward State Presents: The Best State College Drunk Food Bracket, Round 4

Midnight seems hours away for Cinderella story Bradley’s Cheesesteaks.

Analyzing Guard Tony Carr’s Draft Status

Carr will hope to hear his name called June 21 in the NBA Draft.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

[Photo Story] Trace McSorley’s Penn State Career To Date

Take a look back on Trace McSorley’s first two seasons as Penn State’s starting quarterback.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend