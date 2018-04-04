How Past NIT Champions Performed In Consecutive Seasons

With an 82-66 triumph against Utah at Madison Square Garden last week, the Penn State Nittany Lions emerged as champions of the NIT for the second time in school history. For a program that has seen long periods of struggle, the victory meant a lot for fans of the Nittany Lions. Pat Chambers’ team had Madison Square Garden rocking, and Penn State hasn’t really garnered much postseason attention since its 2011 NCAA Tournament appearance.

While the NIT is, in some ways, a competition for 69th place, a deep run undoubtedly generates momentum and excitement for the next season. On top of that, the Nittany Lions finished 19th in the final edition of Ken Pomeroy’s rating system, placing above a litany of NCAA Tournament teams including Sister Jean’s Loyola Ramblers (who came in at No. 31).

Still, the question looms: Is it better to go on a run in the NIT or to lose in the first round of the Big Dance? College hoops fans are no strangers to this debate, and the answer varies from individual to individual.

Either way, an NIT championship is a step in the right direction, and the accomplishment seemingly fits perfectly into the mantra of “Climb With Us.” Even if it’s at a pace that’s slower than most Penn State faithful would like to see.

If the Nittany Lions do, indeed, keep climbin’, it’ll be into the tournament. As you can see in the lists below, though, winning an NIT title certainly does not guarantee a trip to the Big Dance.

NIT Champions to miss the NCAA Tournament the following season since the expansion to a 64-team field in 1985:

2016 George Washington

2015 Stanford

2014 Minnesota

2012 Stanford

2010 Dayton

2009 Penn State

2006 South Carolina

2005 South Carolina

2004 Michigan

2003 St. John’s

1999 Cal

1996 Nebraska

1988 UConn

1987 So. Miss

1985 UCLA

NIT Champions to qualify for the following season’s NCAA Tournament since 1985:

2017 TCU, first round

2013 Baylor, Sweet 16

2011 Wichita State, round of 32

2008 Ohio State, first round

2007 West Virginia, Sweet 16

2002 Memphis, first round

2001 Tulsa, round of 32

2000 Wake Forest, first round

1998 Minnesota, first round

1997 Michigan, round of 32

1995 Virginia Tech, round of 32

1994 Villanova, first round

1993 Minnesota, round of 32

1992 Virginia, Sweet 16

1991 Stanford, first round

1990 Vanderbilt, first round

1989 St. John’s, round of 32

1986 Ohio State, round of 32

Judging from the above, the status of NIT champion is essentially useless when trying to figure out if that team will be tournament-worthy in the next year. Since 1985, 18 NIT winners moved on from their successful postseason trip with an invitation to participate in some March Madness. Of those 18, only three teams made it past the round of 32. Fifteen NIT victors could not break into the NCAA tournament bracket in the seasons following their respective trophy runs.

There’s hardly any correlation between winning the NIT and performing well in the next campaign, and no reigning NIT champion has ever gone on to advance past the Sweet 16. With Tony Carr and Shep Garner saying their goodbyes to Happy Valley, it’s impossible to know if this Penn State team has what it takes to make the tourney.

College basketball is sport of turnover and, subsequently, unpredictability. Heck, this season saw an 11-seed dance into the Final Four and a 16-seed knock off the top-seeded team of the entire field.

Coaching changes, graduation, new recruits, transfers, and departures for the NBA draft can drastically change a team’s outlook for the next season. Still, there’s value in comparison, and there’s always a chance the 2018-2019 Nittany Lions can foray into uncharted territory. After all, this is March.