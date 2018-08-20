Involvement Fair Returns To HUB Lawn Syllabus Week

The fall Involvement Fair kicks off the year of activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 22 on the HUB Lawn. Student representatives from more than 600 Penn State clubs will give you the lowdown on everything having to do with their organizations.

Joining a club at Penn State is unequivocally the best way to meet new people. After all, you might even meet your lifelong best friend sitting next to her at a meeting for the Student Farm Club or a THON special interest organization.

You can see the full list of orgs attending here and check out our tips for making the most of the event despite its chaos.

Talk to club reps, take home a few fliers, and sign up for some listservs. With 1,000+ orgs to choose from for varying interests, there’s something out there for everyone.

In case of inclement weather, the Involvement Fair has rain dates set for August 23 and 27.

