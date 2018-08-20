PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » News

Involvement Fair Returns To HUB Lawn Syllabus Week

By Liam McCall
8/20/18 8:49 am

The fall Involvement Fair kicks off the year of activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 22 on the HUB Lawn. Student representatives from more than 600 Penn State clubs will give you the lowdown on everything having to do with their organizations.

Joining a club at Penn State is unequivocally the best way to meet new people. After all, you might even meet your lifelong best friend sitting next to her at a meeting for the Student Farm Club or a THON special interest organization.

You can see the full list of orgs attending here and check out our tips for making the most of the event despite its chaos. 

Talk to club reps, take home a few fliers, and sign up for some listservs. With 1,000+ orgs to choose from for varying interests, there’s something out there for everyone.  

In case of inclement weather, the Involvement Fair has rain dates set for August 23 and 27.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Liam McCall

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
More by Liam

Creamery ‘Brew And White’ Iced Coffee Now Available

Assistant Manager Jim Brown said the decision to add an iced coffee choice came from frequent requests from customers.

How Past NIT Champions Performed In Consecutive Seasons

Economics Association To Host Annual ‘Great Debate’

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Women’s Soccer Sophomores Start Season Strong

Kerry Abello, Shea Moyer, and Frankie Tagliaferri combined to score four of Penn State’s seven goals during opening weekend.

Penn State Women’s Soccer Beats Duquesne 6-0

Shea Moyer Lifts Penn State Women’s Soccer Past West Virginia 1-0

Penn State Women’s Soccer Poised For Strong 2018 Season

Incoming Penn State Track & Field Athlete Kristian Marche Shot To Death In Philadelphia

Student Life

Your Fall 2018 Sylly Week Playlist

Whether this is your first semester or last, welcome to Sylly Week.

While You Were Gone…

Lisa Salters To Serve As 2018 Homecoming Grand Marshal

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love to have you join us.

While You Were Gone…

Here’s a roundup of what went on around Penn State during summer break.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

What Changed In State College While You Were Away

With another summer in the books, here are all the changes to State College that happened while you were gone.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend