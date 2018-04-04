PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Topics

About

Home » Entertainment

W. Kamau Bell Cracks Up Alumni Hall

Patrick Spurlock | Onward State
By Lydia Novak
4/4/18 9:15 am

“Race is not real. It is a social construct created to divide groups of people.”

Socio-political comedian W. Kamau Bell brought his act “The Bell Curve: Ending Racism in About an Hour” to Alumni Hall in the HUB Tuesday night, courtesy of SPA. Bell’s stories and opinions had the crowd roaring with laughter.

He’s not only a comedian and father of two, but is also a talk show host of the CNN documentary series United Shades of America.  He has published many books and has a Netflix special to air soon called “Private School Negro.”

Bell began with listing various terms that would not and should not be mentioned in his speech — Caucasian, minority, colorblind, diversity, and celebration of diversity. Bell has been performing this particular show since Barack Obama’s run for presidency in 2007. While altering it throughout the years, Bell said the show has taken quite a turn since he first took the stage.

Bell mentioned various figures who have made impacts in today’s world, including NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who famously stated, “I’m not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.”

Bell talked Black Lives Matter, noting that 12 percent  of America’s population is black, but 40 percent of prison inmates are also black. He challenged the audience to claim the color they came as, at one point telling attendees to yell, “I’m white and I’m proud.”

One student asked Bell if he’d ever consider running for president. Without skipping a beat, he answered, “Nope! Next…”

A student asked Bell during his question and answer period how he interacts with figures like white supremacist Richard Spencer.

“I’m used to it,” Bell said. ” I’m not intimidated by people like that because I don’t feel the need to react.  It’s simply my job” .

As Bell concluded his presentation, he left the audience with a couple tips for approaching the topic of racism. He told the audience to always approach racism with a sense of humor, explaining if you can’t laugh about it, then you can’t think about it thoroughly.

About the Author

Lydia Novak

Lydia is currently a freshman studying Broadcast Journalism hoping to double minor in Psychology and Theatre. She is from Hilton Head Island, South Carolina also known as "the place where it is always warm and sunny." She is a huge sports addict and most definitely trusts the process. She also loves pasta. Send her complaints or criticism at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links
Movies
Local theaters and new movies
Apartments
Search local apartments
Classifieds
Buy and sell locally
Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles
Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Lydia

Checking In On Penn State Football’s Winter Workouts

With Penn State’s winter workouts underway, fresh faces and veteran leaders are impressing Dwight Galt.

Penn State Women’s Soccer Raising Money For Soccer Without Borders Trip To Nicaragua

The Best Tutus At THON 2018

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Hockey Goes Back To Espoo, Finland To Add Incoming Freshmen Oskar Autio, Aarne Talvitie

Aarne Talvitie was named the Player of the Year in his junior league last season, while Oskar Autio brings a familiar name and solid goaltending technique to Guy Gadowsky’s squad.

How Past NIT Champions Performed In Consecutive Seasons

Nittany Lions Have Historic Weekend In Coast To Coast Meets

Former Penn State Football Player Denies Burglary, Assault Accusations

Comparing Penn State Hoops’ NIT Championships

Student Life

‘The Bachelorette’ Winner To Appear At Penn State Relay For Life

The 14th annual Relay For Life will take place April 7-8 on the HUB lawn to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Submit Your Script To NRT’s Annual ‘Tell Me A Story’ Competition

Department Of Animal Science To Hold 16th Annual Quarter Horse Sale

Comparing Penn State Hoops’ NIT Championships

Penn State’s two NIT Championships are remarkably similar.

Onward State Presents: The Best State College Drunk Food Bracket, Round 4

Midnight seems hours away for Cinderella story Bradley’s Cheesesteaks.

Analyzing Guard Tony Carr’s Draft Status

Carr will hope to hear his name called June 21 in the NBA Draft.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

[Photo Story] Trace McSorley’s Penn State Career To Date

Take a look back on Trace McSorley’s first two seasons as Penn State’s starting quarterback.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend