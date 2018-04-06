PSU news by
Lion Ambassadors ‘Illuminate Old State’ With Retro Lantern Tours

Lion Ambassadors
By Lydia Novak
4/6/18 4:00 am

Update, 11:15 a.m. — The lantern tours have been postponed due to impending weather. This spring’s event will now be April 20 from 7-9 p.m.

Lion Ambassadors will host its annual lantern tours from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Old Main, this year with a retro 1950s theme. The tours bring guests on short trips around campus to showcase Penn State history, complete with figures from the university’s past.

Lantern tours will also feature free food, entertainment, and themed activities, including a Polaroid photo booth, spin art, and Skee-ball. It wouldn’t be the 1950s without an Elvis impersonator and your selection of root beer floats and Shirley Temples.

“Each spring, Lion Ambassadors provide historical nighttime tours of the campus guided by lantern light that start at the steps of Old Main,” Lion Ambassadors says on its website. “Characters from Penn State’s history, ranging from the school’s founding 1855 to the modern day, share their insights so you can learn what life was like for Penn Staters throughout history.”

The goal of this year’s event is to leave guests with not just a piece of Penn State history, but some classic American culture, as well. Lion Ambassadors is in for a brisk evening with 40 degree weather, according to Accuweather.

Lydia Novak

Lydia is currently a freshman studying Broadcast Journalism hoping to double minor in Psychology and Theatre.

W. Kamau Bell Cracks Up Alumni Hall

Socio-political comedian W. Kamau Bell brought his act “The Bell Curve: Ending Racism in About an Hour” to Alumni Hall in the HUB Tuesday night, courtesy of SPA.

Checking In On Penn State Football’s Winter Workouts

Penn State Women’s Soccer Raising Money For Soccer Without Borders Trip To Nicaragua

Sandy Barbour Ranked No. 13 On Forbes’ List Of Most Powerful Women In U.S. Sports

Forbes consulted a panel of experts who determined Barbour to be “one of the most forward-thinking administrators in all of college sports.”

An Early Look At Penn State Hoops’ 2018-2019 Roster

Andrew Sturtz Makes Pro Debut, Adds Depth To Ottawa Senators’ Prospect Pool

Tony Carr’s Best NBA Team Fits

Penn State Hockey Goes Back To Espoo, Finland To Add Incoming Freshmen Oskar Autio, Aarne Talvitie

Penn State Great Debate To Feature Sean Spicer, Howard Dean

Tickets for the event are free and can be picked up on the ground floor of the HUB beginning Friday, according to tweets from the two organizations.

NRT Presents: Fun Home

UPUA Swears In New Leaders, Elects 13th Assembly Committee Chairs

Comparing Penn State Hoops’ NIT Championships

Penn State’s two NIT Championships are remarkably similar.

Fraternity Councils Statewide Support ‘Tim’s Law’ Anti-Hazing Legislation

“We are confident strong anti-hazing legislation is one key to eradicating the plague of hazing across colleges today.”

Barkley Headed To Texas For NFL Draft

He’s the first Nittany Lion to attend the draft since Donovan Smith made the trip in 2015.

