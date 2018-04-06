Lion Ambassadors ‘Illuminate Old State’ With Retro Lantern Tours

Update, 11:15 a.m. — The lantern tours have been postponed due to impending weather. This spring’s event will now be April 20 from 7-9 p.m.

Lion Ambassadors will host its annual lantern tours from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Old Main, this year with a retro 1950s theme. The tours bring guests on short trips around campus to showcase Penn State history, complete with figures from the university’s past.

Lantern tours will also feature free food, entertainment, and themed activities, including a Polaroid photo booth, spin art, and Skee-ball. It wouldn’t be the 1950s without an Elvis impersonator and your selection of root beer floats and Shirley Temples.

“Each spring, Lion Ambassadors provide historical nighttime tours of the campus guided by lantern light that start at the steps of Old Main,” Lion Ambassadors says on its website. “Characters from Penn State’s history, ranging from the school’s founding 1855 to the modern day, share their insights so you can learn what life was like for Penn Staters throughout history.”

The goal of this year’s event is to leave guests with not just a piece of Penn State history, but some classic American culture, as well. Lion Ambassadors is in for a brisk evening with 40 degree weather, according to Accuweather.