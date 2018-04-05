Champs Downtown Planning Full Slate Of Events To Close Out Semester
With only one month left until the end of the spring semester, Champs Downtown is leaving no stone unturned with a full slate of events planned before the masses vacate State College for the summer. Here’s a sneak peak of what you can expect as the weather warms up enough for the bar to open its window seating on Allen Street:
Thursday, April 5: SEEB
Doors open at 8 p.m. for SEEB, a Norwegian EDM record production trio made up of Simen Eriksrud, Espen Berg and Niklas Strandbråten. Tickets are available for $10 on EventBrite or at Champs Downtown with no fees attached, and guests with tickets will be able to skip the line Thursday.
Sunday, April 8: Fortnite Tournament
Champs will host a Fortnite Tournament starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 8. Thirty-two teams of four (16 Xbox and 16 PlayStation 4) will hop on the Battle Bus and compete on 60-inch screens to win a $1,000 first prize, and all contestants will get free food during the competition. Early bird pre-registration is $70 per team, compared to $80 to register on the day of the event. You can find full rules and details, as well as pre-registration, online.
Thursday, April 19: Drake Night with DJ Dosk
To kick off Blue-White Weekend, Champs will give a free T-shirt to the first 500 to enter and pay $2 cover. DJ Dosk will perform from 10 p.m. to midnight with special guest KJ, followed by two consecutive hours of Drake from midnight to 2 a.m.
