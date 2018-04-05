PSU news by
Champs Downtown Planning Full Slate Of Events To Close Out Semester

Sponsored Content
4/5/18 4:07 am

With only one month left until the end of the spring semester, Champs Downtown is leaving no stone unturned with a full slate of events planned before the masses vacate State College for the summer. Here’s a sneak peak of what you can expect as the weather warms up enough for the bar to open its window seating on Allen Street:

Thursday, April 5: SEEB

Doors open at 8 p.m. for SEEB, a Norwegian EDM record production trio made up of Simen Eriksrud, Espen Berg and Niklas Strandbråten. Tickets are available for $10 on EventBrite or at Champs Downtown with no fees attached, and guests with tickets will be able to skip the line Thursday.

Sunday, April 8: Fortnite Tournament

Champs will host a Fortnite Tournament starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 8. Thirty-two teams of four (16 Xbox and 16 PlayStation 4) will hop on the Battle Bus and compete on 60-inch screens to win a $1,000 first prize, and all contestants will get free food during the competition. Early bird pre-registration is $70 per team, compared to $80 to register on the day of the event. You can find full rules and details, as well as pre-registration, online.

Thursday, April 19: Drake Night with DJ Dosk

To kick off Blue-White Weekend, Champs will give a free T-shirt to the first 500 to enter and pay $2 cover. DJ Dosk will perform from 10 p.m. to midnight with special guest KJ, followed by two consecutive hours of Drake from midnight to 2 a.m.

Thursday, May 3: Senior Send-Off with Mir Fontane

As a Finals Week hurrah for those graduating, Champs will host a free senior send-off with Camden, New Jersey’s own Mir Fontane.

[Photo Story] Trace McSorley’s Penn State Career To Date

Take a look back on Trace McSorley’s first two seasons as Penn State’s starting quarterback.

