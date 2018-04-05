PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Topics

About

Home » News

Sandy Barbour Ranked No. 13 On Forbes’ List Of Most Powerful Women In U.S. Sports

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Gabriela Stevenson
4/5/18 4:11 am

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour was named the thirteenth most powerful woman in U.S. sports in a list by Forbes.

In creating the list, Forbes zeroed in on a select group of women who “have made tremendous progress in not only breaking through the proverbial glass ceiling but shattering it altogether.” Other women on the list include National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts, WWE co-president Michelle Wilson, and tennis icons Billie Jean King and Serena Williams.

To create the list, Forbes consulted a panel of eight individuals “who have firsthand insight and knowledge of sport’s top female movers and shakers,” like Deborah Slaner Larkin, the former CEO of the Women’s Sports Foundation, and Megan Kahn, the executive director of the Alliance of Women Coaches. Each panelist submitted 30 names in no particular order to create a pool of more than 100 candidates. A list of finalists was compiled through votes on candidates’ measurable career accomplishments, sphere of influence, and impact.

Through this methodology, the panel determined Barbour to be “one of the most forward-thinking administrators in all of college sports.” She was ranked No. 11 on the same Forbes list in 2015.

Barbour was the athletic director at the University of California for ten years before becoming Penn State’s first female athletic director. She remains one of the few female ADs in the country and earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic Committee’s inaugural Collegiate Advisory Council in October.

About the Author

Gabriela Stevenson

Gabriela is a junior majoring in print and digital journalism and Onward State's student life editor. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia" (she looked up the exact driving time). She enjoys Broadway musicals, neck pillows, and eating cereal at night. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.

Comments

State College Links
Movies
Local theaters and new movies
Apartments
Search local apartments
Classifieds
Buy and sell locally
Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles
Hotels
In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

An Early Look At Penn State Hoops’ 2018-2019 Roster

Without Tony Carr and Shep Garner, a pair of incoming freshman may slot in to the Nittany Lions starting five.

Andrew Sturtz Makes Pro Debut, Adds Depth To Ottawa Senators’ Prospect Pool

Tony Carr’s Best NBA Team Fits

Penn State Hockey Goes Back To Espoo, Finland To Add Incoming Freshmen Oskar Autio, Aarne Talvitie

How Past NIT Champions Performed In Consecutive Seasons

Student Life

NRT Presents: Fun Home

No Refund Theatre will present “Fun Home,” a musical based on Alison Bechdel’s 2006 graphic memoir, this weekend.

UPUA Swears In New Leaders, Elects 13th Assembly Committee Chairs

Hackers To Take Over Business Building For HackPSU’s 24-Hour Hackathon

Comparing Penn State Hoops’ NIT Championships

Penn State’s two NIT Championships are remarkably similar.

Student Fee Board Unanimously Approves Provision To Move Meetings Into Executive Session

The Board wrapped up the year by approving changes to the Student Fee Board Handbook, which will officially take effect on the first day of the upcoming Maymester — Monday, May 7.

Football Student Ticket Sales Dates Announced

Students, set those alarms!

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

[Photo Story] Trace McSorley’s Penn State Career To Date

Take a look back on Trace McSorley’s first two seasons as Penn State’s starting quarterback.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend