Piazza Foundation Updates On Progress, Sets Date For Golf Tournament

The Timothy J. Piazza Memorial Foundation provided an update on its progress last week on Facebook, including announcing registration information for its second annual golf tournament.

In its first year of existence, the foundation raised more than $250,000 and has already made its first donation, providing a six-year old boy with a prosthetic foot. It’s also approved a grant for a children’s hospital in New Jersey to provide prosthetic and adaptive limbs, and is discussing a similar grant with a “large, world-renowned children’s hospital” in Philadelphia.

“We will continue to look for worthy recipients to continue to help make a difference in lives of those in need,” the post reads. ” That’s what Tim would want and expect. Therefore, our work is not done and we again will look to you for your generosity and support.”

The first scholarship awards in Tim Piazza’s name will be awarded in May to seniors at Hunterdon Central High School in New Jersey.

The foundation also announced this year’s golf tournament will be held Monday, August 13 at Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club in Bedminster, NJ. Last year’s event raised more than $150,000 from the 270 golfers, 425 dinner attendees, silent auction, and tricky tray event.

Registration is now open online for the tournament and the dinner to be held afterward.

You can read the foundation’s full Facebook post below.