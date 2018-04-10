PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Student Life

Graduate Student Union Elections Open, CGE Marches To The Polls

By Steve Connelly
4/10/18 3:13 pm

Tuesday marks the first day that polls are open in the graduate student unionization elections after the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board (PLRB) declared in February that Penn State graduate students on assistantships and traineeships have union rights.

This week at University Park, as well as in the coming weeks at Commonwealth campuses, eligible graduate students will have a vote to choose whether or not to unionize.

The Coalition of Graduate Employees (CGE) struggled back and forth with university administration, which made clear that it does not believe unionization is in the best interest of graduate students. Prior to voting, CGE celebrated its accomplishments to this point with a rally at Old Main.

“This is game day, y’all,” CGE co-president Jerome Clarke said to a round of cheers, kicking off the rally.

Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) president Dolores McCracken was on hand to speak at the rally and march with the students.

“It’s been an uphill battle, and you are going to make a very wise decision in the next few days,” she said. “We want you to know PSEA members will be with you every step of the way.”

On the route to Henderson Building, the voting location for Tuesday, the crowd chanted “the people united will never be divided.”

Voting continues in University Park through Friday at these times and locations:

  • Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Charles W. Mann, Jr. Assembly Room of the Paterno Library
  • Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Charles W. Mann, Jr. Assembly Room of the Paterno Library
  • Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Room W202 and W203 of the Millennium Science Complex

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a junior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Steve

Student Organizations Address Administration In Support Of Graduate Student Unionization

“We, as undergraduate students, see the hard work and effort our graduate employees put into making this university a world-class institution every day. They teach our classes, work with us, engage in research, produce scholarship, and make our campus community vibrant.”

CGE Hosts March To Polls On First Day Of Graduate Student Union Elections

Penn State Softball Swept By No. 17 Michigan

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Nittany Lion Men Take Home Title In Battle Of The Bayou

The No. 17 Nittany Lion men were led by six individual title as they edged out LSU by eight points for the team title at the Battle of the Bayou.

Lamar Stevens Announces He Will Return For Penn State Hoops

Penn State Wrestling Alum David Taylor Powers USA To Freestyle World Cup Title

Penn State Hockey Must Replace Sturtz, Hamilton By Committee

Ticket Information Released For Final X Wrestling World Championship Qualifiers At Rec Hall

Student Life

Homecoming To Replace King And Queen With Gender-Neutral Court

Homecoming will no long crown a king and queen, instead naming two “Guide State Forward” award winners in an effort to promote gender-inclusivity.

James Tierney Maximizes Utility As Economics Lecturer, Entrepreneur, Improv Comic, Twitter Talent

Student Fee Board Applications Now Open

A Review Of Inaccuracies In HBO’s ‘Paterno’

A few of “Paterno”‘s inaccuracies jumped off the screen to our staff in the fictional version of Happy Valley.

Homecoming To Replace King And Queen With Gender-Neutral Court

Homecoming will no long crown a king and queen, instead naming two “Guide State Forward” award winners in an effort to promote gender-inclusivity.

James Tierney Maximizes Utility As Economics Lecturer, Entrepreneur, Improv Comic, Twitter Talent

“At the end of the day, I like to do things for myself because I’m an economist and economists are utility maximizing. But I really like to be involved in the lives of students in ways that I feel are valuable.”

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Darkhorse To Close After More Than 20 Years In Business

The Darkhorse Tavern downtown will close this summer, the business announced today. The last day of operation will be July 15, 2018.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend