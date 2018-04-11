PSU news by
Student Sections To Duke It Out At All-Sports Museum

Sarah Snyder | Onward State
By Mitch Stewart
4/11/18 4:04 am

Penn State students have found many outlets over the years to show their passion for some of the most-followed sports on campus. From camping out in Paternoville Nittanyville to storming the court with the Legion of Blue or even slamming on the boards in the Roar Zone, student sections in Happy Valley work to provide an intimidating home court advantage for sports across the university’s athletic program.

These student section groups will now switch from supporters to participants as they duke it out for bragging rights at the third annual Battle of the Student Sections. Students from a recreation, park, and tourism management class will host the event at the All-Sports Museum beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 12.

Cooper’s Town (baseball), Legion of Blue (men’s basketball), the Park Avenue Army (women’s soccer), the Roar Zone (men’s hockey), Sons of Jeffrey (men’s soccer), and the wRECking Crew (volleyball) will all compete this year in a series of interactive games. Past participants have faced off in basketball, Cards Against Humanity, mini golf, and various other activities.

Liz Cooney, who’s on the boards for both Legion of Blue and Cooper’s Town, is looking forward to her second Battle of the Student Sections. Though her allegiances are split, she’ll be climbin’ on Thursday.

“People should expect some friendly competition, as well as the chance to learn some things about Penn State sports history that they didn’t know before,” Cooney said.

Visitors (spectators? this is already confusing) will also be able to participate in some of the events, so all students are encouraged to attend regardless of whether they’re affiliated with a particular student section. Parking is free after 5 p.m. in Lot 44.

Mitch Stewart

Mitch is a sophomore majoring in Broadcast Journalism.

[Photo Story] Murals Of State College

State College’s artists have blessed students and townies alike with wall art throughout the side streets and alleys.

