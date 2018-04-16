Annual PS i(heart)U To Celebrate Penn State With A Week Of Festivities

The Blue & White Society will celebrate its eighth annual PS i(heart)U week April 16-20 prior to Blue-White Weekend.

Each day of festivities, created to “encourage university pride and celebrate Penn State traditions,” will kick off at 9 a.m. at pop-up tents in different locations on campus and will continue with special events throughout the afternoon and evening.

Here’s a schedule of the week’s events:

Monday, April 16

The pop-up tent will open on the HUB back patio until 10:30 a.m. PSi(heart)U will take over the HUB with popcorn, snow cones, and free caricatures from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 17

The pop-up tent will be at the Palmer Museum until 10:30 a.m. The “Backyard Bash” will feature a petting zoo, a rock wall, and inflatables and run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m in the Hintz Alumni Center. The Spirit Scarf Reveal, during which the new Blue & White Society member-only spirit scarf will be unveiled, will be 6-8 p.m. at Hintz.

Wednesday, April 18

After the pop-up tent event on Old Main’s back patio closes at 10:30 a.m., The Lion Ambassadors will host tours of the Old Main bell tower at their Old Main Open House 1-4 p.m.

Thursday, April 19

Thursday’s pop-up tent will be open from (you guessed it) 9-10:30 a.m. on the HUB lawn. You won’t have to walk too far to the HUB lawn carnival, complete with food, games, prizes, and yet another petting zoo. Go Go Gadjet will perform at the same location 7-9 p.m., rain or shine.

Friday, April 20

The pop-up tent at the Allen Street Gates opens at — you thought wrong! — 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. The Lion Ambassadors’ historic Lantern Tours will run 7-9 p.m. and “Star Wars” Under the Stars will begin at 8 p.m. on the HUB lawn.