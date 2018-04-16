PSU news by
Bryce Jordan Center Sells Second-Most Tickets Of Any University Venue In First Quarter Of 2018

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
4/16/18 4:05 am
Operation timed out after 10001 milliseconds with 0 bytes received

The Bryce Jordan Center sold the second-most tickets of any venue on a college campus in the first quarter of 2018.

Pollstar, the official trade publication of the concert tour industry, released the information from the first quarter earlier this week. Only EagleBank Arena on the campus of George Mason University sold more tickets than the Bryce Jordan Center, which has hosted a number of big names during that time period. Among others, WWE Live, Miranda Lambert, Lana Del Rey, and the Harlem Globetrotters have put on their respective acts at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The BJC — which is the largest indoor arena between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia — ranks above the arenas at California State, St. Louis University, University of Texas-Austin, and Ohio State in this poll. The other arenas in the top six hosted acts like Little Big Town, Disney Live, and Lorde.

Pollstar’s research did not include tickets sold during sporting events, including Penn State men’s basketball and wrestling events held at the arena, or any other campus events.

Penn State is set to host several more big name events in 2018, including comedian Adam Devine, Elton John, and Thomas Rhett. Devine will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on April 24, while Elton John and Thomas Rhett will bring their music to the arena on September 16 and September 27, respectively.

Mikey Mandarino

