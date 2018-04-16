PSU news by
Hear Ye, Hear Ye: Penn State Renaissance Club Holding Annual Faire

Penn State Renaissance Club
By Matt Paolizzi
4/16/18 4:10 am

State College is a town of tradition, even if it takes you back to Medieval times.

The Penn State Renaissance Club will host its annual Renaissance Faire on Saturday from noon until 6 p.m. at Sidney Friedman Park.

The Faire is a community event, free for all, with craft vendors, food vendors, and a children’s area including activities like face painting, hair braiding, and paper crown making.

Other activities include performances of select scenes from various Shakespeare plays, demonstrations of weapons from the time period, and a live human chess match. Performances will take place on the main stage, and attendees can expect to see various dressed characters walking around.

Sidney Friedman Park, located at 241 South Fraser Street, is situated right next to State College High’s Memorial Field. It’s expected to be sunny and almost 60 degrees for the event. For more details, visit the Faire’s official Facebook page.

About the Author

Matt Paolizzi

Matt is a freshman majoring in Secondary Education, hoping to minor in philosophy, and is from the fabled land of "just outside Philly." He'll gladly talk your ear off about anything from Picasso to Wu-Tang Clan and lives and dies by Philly sports. Send him seething rants and death threats at [email protected]

Comments

