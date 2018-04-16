PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Tomfoolery

Staff Picks: Our Softball/Baseball Walk-Up Songs

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Staff
4/16/18 4:09 am

Penn State’s bat and ball sports could certainly use some help, having won just 14 of their 52 games this season. We’re just bloggers, so we probably can’t help the two teams’ lineups. But it’s still fun to dream. If we were going to step up to the plate for the Nittany Lions, we would need to have the perfect walk-up songs.

Here’s what would be blasting for our staff members:

Anthony Colucci — Nelly’s “Here Comes the Boom”

This song’s short appearance in “The Longest Yard” gave us one of the most badass moments in cinematic history when Nelly and Michael Irvin joined Adam Sandler’s football team. What better way to liven up a baseball game, walk up to the plate, and make the pitcher regret ever picking up a ball than blasting Nelly saying “Y’all don’t really want it now”? Just don’t be the guy who strikes out after coming out to “Here Comes the Boom.”

Cori Bugenhagen — Usher’s “Bad Girl”

Because I’m a boss ass bitch that runs shit and that song is THAT.

Derek Bannister — Camila Cabello’s “Havana (Remix)”

Just when you thought that Havana by Camila Cabello couldn’t get any better, she dropped a SPANISH remix on us with a red hot feature from Daddy Yankee. The sweet sound of the Spanish language takes you to a hotbed of baseball: Cuba. Walking up to such a song immediately increases your chances of cranking a homer and disrespecting the picture with a bat flip for the ages. “Soy el domador de todas las nenas malas.” Mmmm, tell ’em, Daddy. With lyrics like that bumping through the speakers, you’d be unstoppable.

Elissa Hill — Demi Lovato’s “Sorry, Not Sorry”

If I were ever to become coordinated enough to play softball, my walkup song would definitely be Sorry Not Sorry by Demi Lovato. Except I’d probably get distracted by singing along. Then again I’m not athletic anyway, so I’ll stick to singing it on road trips.

Emma Dieter — Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow”

Cardi B is a badass and she knows it, okurrr. Need I say more?

Ethan Kasales — Mac DeMarco’s “Freaking Out the Neighborhood”

I haven’t played baseball since my Babe Ruth days when I was 15, but that dream of getting your own walk-up song some day was as real then as it is now. I’ll go with one of DeMarco’s staples from his live shows for mine.

Gabi Stevenson — Beyonce’s “***Flawless”

Wake up, flawless. Post up, flawless. Step up to the plate, apparently, flawless.

Hayden Christ — Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka Flame’s “15th & The 1st”

Flocka is perfect to get you in your zone guy and will only produce greatness.

Jack Hargraves-Dix — The Clash’s “London Calling”

I studied abroad in London last summer so I’m basically from there now. Plus, it’s a song that’s so powerful and scary that it could put the fear of God into the pitcher.

Liam McCall — Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir”

The legendary riff pays homage to Chase Utley.

Mary Frances Pillion — “Green Onions” by Booker T. & the M.G.’s

If you don’t know why I picked this song, you’re killing me Smalls.

Matt Paolizzi — House of Pain’s “Jump Around”

I want something that gets me amped up. I want to be energized and get ready to slam some balls out of the park. “Jump Around” is one of those classic jams that gets me hyped every time I listen to it, so most definitely I’ll be walked out to it.

Nathaniel Pinskey — Jimmy Neutron Theme Song

Because I would be juiced up on purple flurp and blast home runs.

Steve Connelly — Kanye West’s “Flashing Lights”

I’d be strutting up to the plate if this was blasting. Partly because this song is awesome, but also because hopefully the pitcher will think I’m conceited as hell and go head hunting. I’m certainly not getting on base without a free pass.

About the Author

Staff

Posts from the all-student staff of Onward State.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Onward State

Penn State Baseball Drops All Three In Home Series Against Ohio State

Penn State continued to struggle over the weekend, getting swept in its three-game series against Ohio State.

Join Our Team As A Digital Sales Rep

Staff Predictions: Penn State Football’s 2018 White Out Opponent

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Andrew Sturtz Scores First Professional Goal For Belleville Senators

Sturtz’s first professional goal came in his sixth game with the Belleville Senators, who lost 4-3 to the Toronto Marlies Sunday night.

Penn State Baseball Drops All Three In Home Series Against Ohio State

Penn State Softball Drops Series To Michigan State

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To Northwestern 17-13

Spillane, Arceri Lead Penn State Men’s Lacrosse To Upset Victory Over Johns Hopkins

Student Life

Hear Ye, Hear Ye: Penn State Renaissance Club Holding Annual Faire

The event will include a number of vendors and events, like weapons demonstrations and a live chess match.

Sisters On The Runway Fashion Show To Benefit Centre County Women’s Resource Center

Annual PS i(heart)U To Celebrate Penn State With A Week Of Festivities

The Best State College Drunk Food Bracket: Crowning The Champion

Attribute it to luck of the draw, seeding errors by the selection committee, or foul play, but the weekly overwhelming deficits show just how much folks love their cheesesteaks.

Defend Overnight Parking In State College

It appears the voices and concerns of these groups have fallen among deaf ears, in comparison to a vocal few members of the Highlands Civic Association.

Solar-Powered Bus Stop Offers Real-Time CATA Map, Charging Stations

A solar panel array, the 2015 class gift, was installed on a bus stop near Beaver Stadium and dedicated last week.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

The Time Has Come To End The 5-Year Student Media Dodgeball Drought

It has been five long years since Onward State and the Daily Collegian squared off in the Student Media Dodgeball Tournament, and we demand this disgraceful chasm come to an end.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend