PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Athletics

Historic Win Propels Penn State Men’s Lacrosse To Believe It Belongs With The Best

By Navin Zachariah
4/17/18 8:55 am

For the first time in program history, the Penn State men’s lacrosse took down Johns Hopkins on Saturday afternoon. In front of a roaring home crowd, the Nittany Lions were in charge against the perennial blue-blood program.

Sporting their trademark light blue jerseys, the Blue Jays had rolled off seven straight victories before walking into Panzer Stadium.

Sophomore Mac O’Keefe and junior Kevin Hill may have had hat tricks on the day. And junior Nick Spillane’s seven points certainly helped too. But the grittiness of star face-off man Gerard Arceri was what willed the team to victory as the sophomore went 16-23 on face-offs.

Arceri injured his leg during the game against Maryland last week and it was not clear if he would even suit up to play against Johns Hopkins. Coach Jeff Tambroni said Arceri always maintained he would be ready for action against the Blue Jays.

“Our trainers had a different opinion and we did as well, but he proved every one of us wrong today, and got out there and had the performance of a lifetime,” Tambroni said.

When a hit knocked Arceri out of the third quarter, sophomore Nick McEvoy got his chance to shine at the face-off X. McEvoy was able to break away and score off of a face-off he won with only one second remaining in the third quarter. That score gave Penn State two goals in the last 10 seconds of the third quarter, which ultimately turned out to be the difference in a game the Nittany Lions won 14-12.

And although McEvoy was stellar filling in for Arceri in the third quarter, the team’s star face-off man would not be held back by his injury once the fourth quarter began. Arceri surprised everyone, including Tambroni, and said he was good to go. The sophomore’s toughness did not go unnoticed by his teammates.

“I’ve never seen a kid spend so much time in the training room. He was just so determined to get on the field and just so locked in on what he had to do. That’s one of the more impressive performances I’ve ever seen out of anyone,” Spillane said.

The win against Hopkins was certainly a big one, and it is one that moves Penn State to No. 12 in the USILA Coaches Poll. With the Nittany Lions having lost by now top-ranked Maryland just a week ago, Tambroni, however, said this victory was more than just about a rise in the rankings.

“I would say this is a big win. I mean I think honestly every win in the Big Ten is a big win. I do think that playing against some of the traditionally successful teams like Maryland and Hopkins seem to have a different element. Some of it is just belief — a belief that you belong in that conversation,” Tambroni said. “And I think that’s where it starts, that you believe you belong in the same name frame as some of these blue-blood programs.”

And although Tambroni realizes the gravity of this victory, he knows his team has higher aspirations.

“I also don’t want to overblow this because there is a lot of season left to play,” Tambroni said. “Hopefully this just gets us closer to some of our goals that we set this year.”

About the Author

Navin Zachariah

Navin is just your average Dallas Cowboys fan from "right outside of Philly." A biology major, Navin hopes to one day cure the Cowboys of Jason Garrett. He is one of the select few who actually like The Chainsmokers. And if you see someone who looks exactly like him around campus, it could actually be his identical twin brother. Navin always trusts the process. Feel free to contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @nzach3.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Navin

Spillane, Arceri Lead Penn State Men’s Lacrosse To Upset Victory Over Johns Hopkins

The Nittany Lions beat Johns Hopkins 14-12 Saturday at Panzer Stadium thanks to strong performances from Nick Spillane and Gerard Arceri.

Saxbys Cafe Bringing Experiential Learning To Smeal

Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Displays Balanced Attack in 12-4 Win Over Ohio State

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Mulhern, Shigo Better Their Own School Records In Action-Packed Track And Field Weekend

Several Nittany Lion seniors are making their marks on Penn State history as the outdoor track and field seasons approaches championship meets.

Staff Picks: Our Softball/Baseball Walk-Up Songs

Andrew Sturtz Scores First Professional Goal For Belleville Senators

Penn State Baseball Drops All Three In Home Series Against Ohio State

Penn State Softball Drops Series To Michigan State

Student Life

Ninth Annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run To Benefit Special Olympics Scheduled For Sunday

For the ninth consecutive year, the Paterno family will host its annual Beaver Stadium run to benefit Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

Why You Should Choose Penn State: Advice For Future College Freshmen

Hear Ye, Hear Ye: Penn State Renaissance Club Holding Annual Faire

The Best State College Drunk Food Bracket: Crowning The Champion

Attribute it to luck of the draw, seeding errors by the selection committee, or foul play, but the weekly overwhelming deficits show just how much folks love their cheesesteaks.

Borough Council Approves Plan For Parking Permit Pilot Program In Highlands Neighborhood

Council approved a plan 7-2 that will move staff forward with a temporary on-street parking pilot program only in the Highlands neighborhood. The program will take effect October 1.

Penn State To Play Ohio State In 2018 White Out

And then he said, “I wish they would save the White Outs for other games.” 

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Why You Should Choose Penn State: Advice For Future College Freshmen

It’s April, which means it’s crunch time for high school seniors — college decision deadlines are approaching and prospective student tours are taking over campus.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend