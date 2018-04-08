No. 15 Men’s Lacrosse Beat By No. 2 Maryland In A Tight One, 13-12

Penn State men’s lacrosse (7-4) couldn’t finish against the defending national champions, No. 2 Maryland (8-1), on Sunday night. It was a back-and-forth affair the entire time, but the Terrapins found some extra gas in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter to seal the deal

How It Happened

The Nittany Lions were able to open up the game with a succession of quick shots after a wild opening faceoff. After a few miscues, they were able to knock on in right off the bat with a Nick Spillane goal. Chaos ensued in the midfield with the ball going back and forth, but Penn State was able to mount another attack that finished with Mac O’Keefe bouncing it into the net and giving his team an early 2-0 lead against the defending national champions.

Maryland was able to get back onto offense after a Penn State turnover and was able to get their first goal of the game. But Dylan Foulds was able to answer back quick after a stylish diving goal to make it a 3-1 game. The Terrapins were able to score again though to make it a one-goal game with 4:25 in the first. More back and forth would occur before another Maryland goal at the 1:03 mark tied things up and made it a 3-3 game after the first.

Penn State once again opened the quarter with a goal right off the bat, this time off the stick of Ryan Keenan. O’Keefe would drop another one into the Maryland net with 11:40 to go to give Penn State a 5-3 lead. Once again, Maryland answered back after two Penn State goals to make it a one goal game again. History repeated itself once again as Foulds would be the man to answer back after Maryland’s first goal in the second quarter for goal number two on the night. But Maryland was right behind and answered back to make it a 6-5 Penn State lead (stop me if this is beginning to get old).

Both teams would have good chances for the remainder of the quarter off penalties, but neither could get one in, even as Penn State just missed a last-second chance as time expired.

Maryland would score the first goal of the second half to tie things up once again. But at the 12:12 mark, Peck would find himself on a breakaway and was able to dish it off to Foulds for his third goal of the game and the return of Penn State’s lead.

Just a bit after Foulds’ goal, with 10:45 to go, Kevin Hill found his way to the net to push it to a 2-goal Nittany Lion lead once more. The goals kept coming from both sides as a Terp goal slid in with 8:17 to go in the third quarter. After another potentially exciting breakaway led to nothing for Penn State, Maryland was able to score again to make it 8-8. It’d be back and forth once again before Maryland scored with 44.9 seconds left to get its first lead of the game. But, with 1.4 second left, Robbie Black would score off a rebound to tie things up at 9 going into the final period of play.

Penn State would start off the fourth a man-up, and they’d take advantage as Mac O’Keefe got one in to complete his hat trick and give Penn State a 10-9 lead. But Maryland wouldn’t wait to answer back, scoring to tie things up once again. Maryland would score once more off a breakaway with 7:47 to have a 11-10 lead and then score again a few seconds later to make it 12-10. Penn State was able to fire back with just under six minutes to go with O’Keefe getting himself another to make it a 12-11 Terrapin lead.

But Maryland would answer back to make it a two point lead once again. With 18.4 seconds left, Joey Soran scored for Penn State, but it was too little too late. Maryland was able to burn enough time to prevent a full Penn State comeback and secure a 13-12 win.

Player of the Game

Mac O’Keefe | Attack | Sophmore

O’Keefe had four goals on the day along with some assists, helping power his team to the brink of victory.

What’s Next

Penn State will continue a difficult home stretch as they welcome Johns Hopkins to Panzer Stadium. The game will be on April 14 at 2 p.m.