Micah Parsons And Family Gearing Up For Blue-White Weekend

Be more like Micah Parsons’ dad.

Micah Parsons may be the most exciting freshman to gear up for the Penn State in quite some time. Many fans are already acquainted with the Harrisburg native given all of the hype that was generated around him during the recruiting process. In just a matter of days, the defensive-end-turned-linebacker will have the chance to show the Blue-White crowd what all of the excitement is about.

It’s clear that Parsons occupies a special spot in Franklin’s heart, who said that the linebacker is very excited to get some playing time in Beaver Stadium. Franklin wishes the team got some more time in the stadium himself.

“Just going into the stadium for some guys — on Saturday, Micah Parsons comes up to me with wide eyes about being in the stadium. I think getting in there and being able to do that is important,” he said.

Parsons will get his chance to make some plays on the big stage this Saturday, which means he won’t have to keep looking for a State College mom.

I swear i miss my moms home cooked meals! I need a new mom in state college!!! Any available 😂🙏🏽 — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) April 15, 2018

Franklin explained that Parsons’ dad has apparently rented a bus to fit quite the crew of family and friends coming from the state capital (Editor’s note: what a power move). With a busload of his biggest fans cheering him on, Parsons should be able to shake the wide-eyed phase of the game pretty quickly and show the coaching staff why he’s a favorite to start at linebacker this season.

Franklin said that going into the stadium and getting a feel for the lights, jumbotron, the slope of the field, and all of the other miscellaneous aspects of Beaver Stadium factor into his team’s comfort level. The Blue-White Game is the perfect opportunity for his team to get acclimated to the stadium.

“A lot of times you go into the stadium and it’s different,” Franklin said. “I’d like to get into the stadium more during spring ball, I’d like to get into the stadium more during camp, but with the weather this year we weren’t really able to do that as much as I would’ve liked.”

You can catch Parsons, his early enrollee teammates, and the rest of the Nittany Lions on Saturday for the Blue-White Game, which kicks off at 3 p.m.