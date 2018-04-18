Penn State Baseball Snaps Eleven-Game Losing Streak Against Mount St. Mary’s

Penn State (8-22) faced off Wednesday night against Mount St. Mary’s (10-22) in a weather postponed game. The matchup between two struggling teams ended with the Nittany Lions snapping their losing streak with a 7-2 win.

How It Happened

The game was scoreless after the end of the first inning, with both teams looking sluggish offensively. However, that’s not how things would continue in the second inning. Mount St. Mary’s still was not producing offensively, but Penn State, on the other hand, seemed as if they couldn’t be stopped in the inning.

It all started with a Parker Hendershot single, followed by him taking second on a wild pitch. Hendershot then advanced to third on a ground out. Joe Weisenseel knocked Hendershot in on a single through the right side. Weisenseel also took second on a failed pickoff attempt by Mount St. Mary’s. Tommy Gibson singled down the left field line, driving in Weisenseel.

With Gibson on first, Derek Orndorff decided to lay down a bunt to advance the runner, and ended up being safe at first. Jordan Bowersox ended up reaching first base on a fielder’s choice, which also advanced Gibson to third. Bowersox stole second right before Ryan Sloniger batted him and Gibson in on a 2 run RBI single to center. Connor Klemann stepped up to the plate after a pitching change from the Mountaineers. Klemann hit a triple, bringing home Sloniger. The scoring finally came to an end in the inning after Hendershot got another hit that resulted in Klemann scoring.

Mount St. Mary’s did not have an answer for Penn State, however, as the only runs they would score in the game came in the top of the third inning. The visitors scored two runs on two hits with one error to bring their deficit to four runs. The Nittany Lions retorted in the bottom of the third with a run of their own. The lone run in the bottom of the third started with a Weisenseel double, followed by Gibson reaching first on a fielder’s choice. Weisenseel ended up scoring on a balk, bringing the lead up to five.

Other than these two innings, the game was very lackluster offensively, with neither team scoring after the third inning.

Player of the game

Joe Weisenseel | Sophomore | Infield

Weisenseel lit up Mount St. Mary’s with two hits, one RBI, and even scored twice. It was a good game for him and the rest of the Nittany Lions, who snapped their 11-game losing streak.

What’s Next

The Nittany Lions look to get another win this weekend in Ann Arbor when they face Michigan in a B1G battle. First pitch is at 4 p.m.