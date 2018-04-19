PSU news by
Dry Weather Expected For Blue-White Weekend

By Mikey Mandarino
4/19/18 4:02 am

Blue-White Weekend is one of the most exciting weekends of the spring semester for Penn Staters. It gives fans one last chance to tailgate and enjoy a day of football before going home for the summer or graduating, while James Franklin, his staff, and the players get a taste of the Beaver Stadium atmosphere they’ll see all season long.

The only thing that can put a damper on the weekend is the weather. Fortunately, it looks like Mother Nature will cooperate with this year’s Blue-White festivities.

Weather.com’s current forecast for the area calls for mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-50s on Saturday. Although “mostly cloudy” skies sound discouraging, there’s only a ten percent chance of rain, which means State College will almost certainly stay dry throughout the game.

Last year, the weather for Blue-White was much drearier and slightly colder than the predicted forecast for this weekend. Gameday’s average temperature was 49 degrees as rain fell on Beaver Stadium throughout the afternoon.

History will not repeat itself this year — local weather is expected to take a break from its regularly scheduled awfulness for the Blue-White game. In fact, sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s are predicted for the entire weekend. Fans participating in the Paterno Family Run will see clear skies and temperatures nearing 60 degrees throughout Sunday.

The record high State College temperature for April 21 was set on a 90-degree day in 1976, while the record low of 25 degrees was set just five years later. Fortunately, the temperatures will steer clear of these extremes and sit closer to the date’s historical average of 63 degrees.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a sophomore journalism major and staff writer for Onward State from Bedminster, NJ. He loves to watch sports, but hockey has always been his favorite. Mikey is the first Penn Stater in his family and is an expert on the New Jersey Devils, chicken parm, and country music. If you're dying to see more hockey content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. You can also send any questions, comments, and/or hate mail via email to [email protected]

Comments

