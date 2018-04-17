Ninth Annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run To Benefit Special Olympics Scheduled For Sunday

The Paterno family will host the ninth annual Beaver Stadium Run to benefit Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 22 at Medlar Field, with a two-mile family fun walk starting ten minutes later.

The course stretches down Curtin Road, winds its way back through campus, and finishes inside Beaver Stadium with runners and walkers entering through the players’ tunnel. The money the event raises will be used to help nearly 20,000 Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities.

The run itself is presented by the Sheetz family, owner of the convenience store chain, and has become a post-Blue-White game Sunday tradition. More than 3,000 runners are already registered to participate. The schedule for the event is as follows:

7:30 a.m. — Registration (located at Medlar Field)

— Registration (located at Medlar Field) 10:15 a.m. — Registration closed

— Registration closed 11:00 a.m. — 5K Start Time

— 5K Start Time 11:10 a.m. — 2 Mile Fun Walk Start Time

— 2 Mile Fun Walk Start Time 12:15 p.m. — Race Course Closed

— Race Course Closed 12:15 p.m. — Awards

Registration is ongoing, and costs $35 for adults, $20 for students (with ID), and is free for children under eight. Those who can’t make it to State College can register as a virtual participant for $35. Virtual participants still receive a t-shirt, which will be shipped on May 14. More information on the event can be found on the Beaver Stadium Run’s website.