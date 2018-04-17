PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Student Life

Ninth Annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run To Benefit Special Olympics Scheduled For Sunday

By Emma Dieter
4/17/18 9:37 am

The Paterno family will host the ninth annual Beaver Stadium Run to benefit Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 22 at Medlar Field, with a two-mile family fun walk starting ten minutes later.

The course stretches down Curtin Road, winds its way back through campus, and finishes inside Beaver Stadium with runners and walkers entering through the players’ tunnel. The money the event raises will be used to help nearly 20,000 Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities.

The run itself is presented by the Sheetz family, owner of the convenience store chain, and has become a post-Blue-White game Sunday tradition. More than 3,000 runners are already registered to participate. The schedule for the event is as follows:

  • 7:30 a.m. — Registration (located at Medlar Field)
  • 10:15 a.m. — Registration closed
  • 11:00 a.m. — 5K Start Time
  • 11:10 a.m. — 2 Mile Fun Walk Start Time
  • 12:15 p.m. — Race Course Closed
  • 12:15 p.m. — Awards

Registration is ongoing, and costs $35 for adults, $20 for students (with ID), and is free for children under eight. Those who can’t make it to State College can register as a virtual participant for $35. Virtual participants still receive a t-shirt, which will be shipped on May 14. More information on the event can be found on the Beaver Stadium Run’s website.

About the Author

Emma Dieter

Emma is a sophomore from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Emma

Your Best ‘Why I Got Kicked Out Of The Bar’ Stories: Part 3

As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Thus, so too must our series of your best ‘Why I Got Kicked Out Of The Bar Stories.’

Penn State’s EDM Club Brings A Beat To Happy Valley

Your Best ‘Why I Got Kicked Out Of The Bar’ Stories: Part Two

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Mulhern, Shigo Better Their Own School Records In Action-Packed Track And Field Weekend

Several Nittany Lion seniors are making their marks on Penn State history as the outdoor track and field seasons approaches championship meets.

Historic Win Propels Penn State Men’s Lacrosse To Believe It Belongs With The Best

Staff Picks: Our Softball/Baseball Walk-Up Songs

Andrew Sturtz Scores First Professional Goal For Belleville Senators

Penn State Baseball Drops All Three In Home Series Against Ohio State

Student Life

Why You Should Choose Penn State: Advice For Future College Freshmen

It’s April, which means it’s crunch time for high school seniors — college decision deadlines are approaching and prospective student tours are taking over campus.

Hear Ye, Hear Ye: Penn State Renaissance Club Holding Annual Faire

Sisters On The Runway Fashion Show To Benefit Centre County Women’s Resource Center

The Best State College Drunk Food Bracket: Crowning The Champion

Attribute it to luck of the draw, seeding errors by the selection committee, or foul play, but the weekly overwhelming deficits show just how much folks love their cheesesteaks.

Borough Council Approves Plan For Parking Permit Pilot Program In Highlands Neighborhood

Council approved a plan 7-2 that will move staff forward with a temporary on-street parking pilot program only in the Highlands neighborhood. The program will take effect October 1.

Penn State To Play Ohio State In 2018 White Out

And then he said, “I wish they would save the White Outs for other games.” 

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Why You Should Choose Penn State: Advice For Future College Freshmen

It’s April, which means it’s crunch time for high school seniors — college decision deadlines are approaching and prospective student tours are taking over campus.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend