A hilarious rendition of the biblical story, “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot” is modernized in a Purgatory courtroom. No Refund Theatre will explore forgiveness and faith in this production through one of the Bible’s most notorious characters.

Judas Iscariot, a disciple, betrayed Jesus and was ultimately seen as the one responsible for his death. After this, Judas falls into deep despair, hangs himself from an olive tree, and forever after sits in Hell paying for his crimes for eternity. Is this a fair punishment? The play asks one of the biggest questions in Christianity: What happened to Judas Iscariot?

Director Steve Travis graduated in 2010, but he continues to make an effort to be involved with NRT. Despite growing up in a Catholic family, he says he never connected with religious figures until he read the story of Judas Iscariot.

“I distanced myself from the church for a while,” Travis said. “I read this play five years ago and it really helped me relate to the story of Jesus and Judas and the crucifixion. I connected with the more human quality of that story, which brought me to really enjoy the play.”

Travis said class schedules for his cast made the rehearsal process for this show even more hectic than normal.

“We didn’t have a full cast rehearsal until a couple of weeks ago, so we had to piece it all together at the last second,” Travis said. “However, It was rewarding to see it all come to fruition, because a lot of the cast are seeing some of the scenes for the first time.”

NRT presents “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot” at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 19 through Saturday, April 21 in 111 Forum. You can visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.