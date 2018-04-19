PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Student Life

NRT Presents: The Last Days Of Judas Iscariot

By Cassady Potts
4/19/18 4:03 am

A hilarious rendition of the biblical story, “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot” is modernized in a Purgatory courtroom. No Refund Theatre will explore forgiveness and faith in this production through one of the Bible’s most notorious characters.

Judas Iscariot, a disciple, betrayed Jesus and was ultimately seen as the one responsible for his death. After this, Judas falls into deep despair, hangs himself from an olive tree, and forever after sits in Hell paying for his crimes for eternity. Is this a fair punishment? The play asks one of the biggest questions in Christianity: What happened to Judas Iscariot?

Director Steve Travis graduated in 2010, but he continues to make an effort to be involved with NRT. Despite growing up in a Catholic family, he says he never connected with religious figures until he read the story of Judas Iscariot.

“I distanced myself from the church for a while,” Travis said. “I read this play five years ago and it really helped me relate to the story of Jesus and Judas and the crucifixion. I connected with the more human quality of that story, which brought me to really enjoy the play.”

Travis said class schedules for his cast made the rehearsal process for this show even more hectic than normal.

“We didn’t have a full cast rehearsal until a couple of weeks ago, so we had to piece it all together at the last second,” Travis said. “However, It was rewarding to see it all come to fruition, because a lot of the cast are seeing some of the scenes for the first time.”

NRT presents “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot” at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 19 through Saturday, April 21 in 111 Forum. You can visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.

About the Author

Cassady Potts

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Cassady

Solar-Powered Bus Stop Offers Real-Time CATA Map, Charging Stations

A solar panel array, the 2015 class gift, was installed on a bus stop near Beaver Stadium and dedicated last week.

NRT Presents: Fun Home

NRT Presents: The Pillowman

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Baseball Snaps Eleven-Game Losing Streak Against Mount St. Mary’s

Penn State, despite weather complications, picked up a much needed win against Mount St. Mary’s.

Penn State Softball No Match For Saint Francis In Doubleheader

Penn State Hoops To Host Grad Transfers Blue-White Weekend

Mulhern, Shigo Better Their Own School Records In Action-Packed Track And Field Weekend

Historic Win Propels Penn State Men’s Lacrosse To Believe It Belongs With The Best

Student Life

A Guide To Penn State’s Best Library Study Spots

A few of our staff members found their favorite libraries across campus and shared why love them for their uninterrupted study sessions.

Sig Ep To Host Humboldt Broncos Benefit Fundraiser

UPUA Funds Late-Night Coffee For Finals Week

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

Position Battles To Watch At This Year’s Blue-White Game

The competition at middle linebacker, safety, and tight end will all be interesting storylines surrounding the 2018 Blue-White spring game.

Dry Weather Expected For Blue-White Weekend

Predicted temperatures in the mid-50s and mostly cloudy skies should make for a pleasant (but more importantly, dry) Blue-White Weekend.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

The Worst Places To Propose At Penn State

If you’re planning to propose to your Penn State sweetheart somewhere in Happy Valley, steer clear of these locations.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend