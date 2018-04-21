Blue Beats White 21-10 In Penn State’s Spring Scrimmage

The Blue team, comprised mostly of first-stringers, beat the White team 21-10 in Penn State’s annual spring scrimmage Saturday.

The White squad hadn’t scored a point on the starters since a 17-7 loss to the Blue in 2015. Comedian Keegan-Michael Key served as guest coach for the Nittany Lions on a beautiful afternoon at Beaver Stadium.

How It Happened

Trace McSorley and Miles Sanders got the start for the Blue team, but didn’t play past the second quarter. Penn State’s starting offensive line (from left) was Ryan Bates, Steven Gonzalez, Connor McGovern, Michal Menet, and Chasz Wright.

Redshirt freshman receiver Mac Hippenhammer hauled in the game’s first touchdown on a 5-yard toss from McSorley with 5:39 left in the first quarter. Veteran running back Mark Allen made it 14-0 with 7:43 to go before halftime thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run.

True freshman linebacker Micah Parsons made a big impression in his Penn State debut, recording a game-high eights tackles for the Blue squad, including a sack. Backup linebacker Jason Vranic led the White team with eight tackles of his own in extended action.

Carson Landis nailed a 34-yard field goal to put the White team on the board with 1:16 left in the third quarter, then tight end Joe Arcangelo caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Jake Zembiec to make it 14-10 midway through the fourth quarter.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Sean Clifford found Hippenhammer for a 29-yard touchdown to seal the victory for the Blue squad with 1:44 to play. McSorley was extremely efficient in the first half, finishing his day with 148 total yards on 10-of-14 passing.

Both teams converted on each of their two trips to the red zone, something sure to please head coach James Franklin. The Blue offense outgained the White 278-123, while converting 11 first downs and averaging 6.3 yards per play.

Player of the Game

Mac Hippenhammer | RS Freshman | Receiver

Hippenhammer, who’s also a member of Penn State’s baseball team, finished with four catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions head into player-led workouts this summer in preparation for preseason camp, which gets underway in August.