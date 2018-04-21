Four-Star Offensive Lineman Caedan Wallace Commits To Penn State

Penn State landed its first commitment of Blue-White Weekend early on Saturday afternoon as Caedan Wallace picked Penn State over Oklahoma, Auburn, and Clemson, among others.

JUST IN: Four-star offensive guard Caedan Wallace commits to Penn State, opening up the Blue-White recruiting festivities. — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 21, 2018

Wallace is the second-best prospect in the state of New Jersey in the 2019 recruiting cycle. He’s the No. 74 overall prospect and the fourth-ranked offensive guard in the class of 2019.

Penn State’s newest recruit stands at 6’5″ and weighs in at 315 pounds and will finish his high school career with the Hun School in Princeton, NJ.

He becomes the third member of Penn State’s 2019 recruiting class and the second from New Jersey. Wallace joins dual-threat quarterback Taquan Roberson and cornerback Keaton Ellis.