Four-Star Offensive Lineman Caedan Wallace Commits To Penn State

By Mikey Mandarino
4/21/18 1:56 pm

Penn State landed its first commitment of Blue-White Weekend early on Saturday afternoon as Caedan Wallace picked Penn State over Oklahoma, Auburn, and Clemson, among others.

Wallace is the second-best prospect in the state of New Jersey in the 2019 recruiting cycle. He’s the No. 74 overall prospect and the fourth-ranked offensive guard in the class of 2019.

Penn State’s newest recruit stands at 6’5″ and weighs in at 315 pounds and will finish his high school career with the Hun School in Princeton, NJ.

He becomes the third member of Penn State’s 2019 recruiting class and the second from New Jersey. Wallace joins dual-threat quarterback Taquan Roberson and cornerback Keaton Ellis.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a sophomore journalism major and staff writer for Onward State from Bedminster, NJ. He loves to watch sports, but hockey has always been his favorite. Mikey is the first Penn Stater in his family and is an expert on the New Jersey Devils, chicken parm, and country music. If you're dying to see more hockey content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. You can also send any questions, comments, and/or hate mail via email to [email protected]

Comments

Miniature Penn State Tailgate Bus Up For Sale, Tailgate Never Has To End

The bus was purchased at a church and designed to carry 22 children. Now it carries about 30 cases of beer.

