Days Inn Penn State Named Best Of Its Kind In The World

Days Inn Penn State has received the two highest honors given by its parent company, Wyndham Hotel Group.

The 240 S. Pugh St. hotel recently was named 2017 Hotel of the Year for the Days Inn brand and 2017 Global Hotel of the Year for Wyndham’s economy segment.

Days Inn has nearly 1,800 locations worldwide, and Wyndham’s economy segment includes 6,100 hotels.

The State College location also won Hotel of the Year for 2016, making it the first to win the honor in back-to-back years. Criteria for the award include superior accommodations, excellent evaluation scores, exceptional guest satisfaction and positive operating performance.

“This is truly an honor to receive the Hotel of the Year award once again,” said Edward Tubbs, Days Inn Penn State general manager and and chief operating officer for Hospitality Asset Management Company, which operates the hotel.

Tubbs was named 2017 General Manager of the Year by Wyndham and Days Inn Penn State also received the Best of the Best award and the Chairman’s Award for Quality.

“We are committed to providing excellent hospitality and memorable accommodation experiences that exceed guest expectations,” said Mark Morath, founder and CEO of Hospitality Asset Management Company. “This award acknowledges the hard work and dedication of our staff.”