PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

Overheard On Twitter: Penn State Fans Still Love Joe Moorhead

By Matthew Fox
4/23/18 8:49 am

He was the mastermind behind the offense that helped Trace Mcsorely, Saquon Barkley, and Mike Gesicki light up scoreboards the last two seasons. In his time in Happy Valley, Joe Moorhead and the Nittany Lions were able to elevate themselves into the College Football Playoff conversation out of seemingly nowhere.

While Moorhead may have left Penn State in December to take over the Mississippi State football program, Nittany Lion fans still hold their former offensive coordinator in high regard — so much so that one Penn State fan from Harrisburg even hand-delivered a custom-made t-shirt to show his gratitude.

“From Our State To Your State,” the shirt reads, showing our beloved Nittany Lion Mascot holding the legendary Mississippi State cowbell.

Despite no longer being with the program, Moorhead left the offense in the very capable hands of Ricky Rahne. Rahne will likely continue to run a very similar offense to Moorhead’s next season.

While Moorhead may no longer be patrolling the sidelines on game days next fall, his presence will continue to be felt on the offensive side of the ball next season.

Good luck JoeMo, and since you’re playing the Crimson Tide next season, #BeatBAMA for us.

About the Author

Matthew Fox

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Men’s Gymnastics Sophomore Stephen Nedoroscik Crowned Pommel Horse National Champion

The sophomore claimed his second-straight pommel horse national championship.

Penn State Baseball’s Offense Better Suited For Football

Club Cross Country Hosts Not-Hoosier Half Marathon After Nationals Cancellation

Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Falls To No. 10 Rutgers 11-8 In Piscataway

Spillane Has Been Effective For Men’s Lacrosse In Ament’s Absence

Student Life

We Want To See Your Decorated Graduation Caps

Your graduation cap is your chance to stand out in the crowd. We want to see how creative you got.

Club Cross Country Hosts Not-Hoosier Half Marathon After Nationals Cancellation

Lion’s Paw Medal Winner Roger Williams To Discuss New Book On Evan Pugh

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

The Grades Are In: How Blue-White Players To Watch Performed

Micah Parsons, Nick Tarburton, and Lamont Wade all did themselves well in new positions over the weekend, while Sean Clifford showed us what he’s capable of.

How To Finish 55 Days Without Breaking The Bank

Visiting Cafe for almost 2 months straight is not only a great way to harm your liver, but also a great to do some serious damage to your bank account. At the end of the semester, funds are short, so we calculated all the ways to finish 55 Days on a budget.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Oh, The People You See On A Nice Day In State College

Nice weather brings everyone out of their caves. Here are some of the types of people you may see if you step outside of yours.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend