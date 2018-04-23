Overheard On Twitter: Penn State Fans Still Love Joe Moorhead

He was the mastermind behind the offense that helped Trace Mcsorely, Saquon Barkley, and Mike Gesicki light up scoreboards the last two seasons. In his time in Happy Valley, Joe Moorhead and the Nittany Lions were able to elevate themselves into the College Football Playoff conversation out of seemingly nowhere.

While Moorhead may have left Penn State in December to take over the Mississippi State football program, Nittany Lion fans still hold their former offensive coordinator in high regard — so much so that one Penn State fan from Harrisburg even hand-delivered a custom-made t-shirt to show his gratitude.

“From Our State To Your State,” the shirt reads, showing our beloved Nittany Lion Mascot holding the legendary Mississippi State cowbell.

A Penn State fan from Harrisburg stopped by the football offices yesterday prior to the Spring Game. Appreciate the kind gesture! pic.twitter.com/96AxZwW5Sw — Coach Joe Moorhead (@BallCoachJoeMo) April 22, 2018

Despite no longer being with the program, Moorhead left the offense in the very capable hands of Ricky Rahne. Rahne will likely continue to run a very similar offense to Moorhead’s next season.

Met a Penn St fan that came down for the scrimmage. Told me he gave Coach Moorhead a shirt before the game. pic.twitter.com/KT9BY7e6Df — Chad Chiles (@ChilesChad) April 21, 2018

While Moorhead may no longer be patrolling the sidelines on game days next fall, his presence will continue to be felt on the offensive side of the ball next season.

Good luck JoeMo, and since you’re playing the Crimson Tide next season, #BeatBAMA for us.