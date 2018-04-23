We Want To See Your Decorated Graduation Caps

As much as many of you seniors want to ignore it, graduation day is quickly creeping up. The year is coming to a close and many of you are handing in final assignments, taking your last exams, and scouring out the best places to take graduation photos around campus.

An honored tradition of many seniors is to decorate the top of your cap with a personalized design. It not only helps your parents and family identify you easier in the sea of blue robes, but also gives your standard graduation look a personal touch.

We are calling on all soon-to-be graduates to send us their decorated caps. As fancy or as plain as you make it, whether you’re a skilled artist or barely passed middle school art, each cap is unique to the graduate who made it.

To submit your cap, please send the following information to [email protected]﻿: