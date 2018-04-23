PSU news by
We Want To See Your Decorated Graduation Caps

By Janelle Rothacker
4/23/18 8:52 am

As much as many of you seniors want to ignore it, graduation day is quickly creeping up. The year is coming to a close and many of you are handing in final assignments, taking your last exams, and scouring out the best places to take graduation photos around campus.

An honored tradition of many seniors is to decorate the top of your cap with a personalized design. It not only helps your parents and family identify you easier in the sea of blue robes, but also gives your standard graduation look a personal touch.

We are calling on all soon-to-be graduates to send us their decorated caps. As fancy or as plain as you make it, whether you’re a skilled artist or barely passed middle school art, each cap is unique to the graduate who made it. 

To submit your cap, please send the following information to [email protected]﻿:

  • Photo of your cap
  • Name
  • Major
  • Any story that goes with your design

Janelle Rothacker

Currently a junior studying Kinesiology, Janelle is proud to call upstate NY (the real part, not the 30 minutes north of the city part) home. She's an avid runner and enjoys everything and anything sports. She also has a love of pancakes, avoids the HUB like the plague during the in between classes rush, and can quote the majority of Friends episodes from memory. If you want to hear all the embarrassing things she does daily, or want to contact her, follow her on twitter at @janellerothack or email her at [email protected]

