Penn State Baseball, Lion’s Pantry Join Forces To Help Fight Food Insecurity

Penn State baseball is partnering with the university’s student-run food pantry, Lion’s Pantry, for the team’s Tuesday, April 24 matchup with Bucknell. Lion’s Pantry assists students struggling with food insecurity and will be at the baseball game accepting donations.

Donations can include all canned and non-perishable food items as well as any perishable food items that aren’t yet expired. You can find a list of suggested items on the Lion’s Pantry website.

These donations will help support the pantry’s mission of making sure Penn Staters don’t have to worry about where their next meal is coming from.

“Nationwide statistics show that hunger is a growing concern for college-aged adults, and we are always working hard to fight food insecurity,” Evan Finklestein a senior who works with Lion’s Pantry, said in a release.

First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and student tickets, which include an all-you-can-eat buffet, can be purchased for $5 at the gate. A pregame reception will feature local band Lowjack starting at 5:30 p.m.