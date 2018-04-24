Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To No. 1 Stony Brook 21-13

Penn State women’s lacrosse lost to No. 1 Stony Brook 21-13 Tuesday evening at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium.

The Nittany Lions had five players finish with three points apiece in the loss, while the Seawolves remained undefeated on the season by improving to 16-0.

How It Happened

Stony Brook’s offense took command from the opening whistle, as the top-ranked Seawolves quickly established an 8-0 lead. Missy Doherty’s Nittany Lions finally found the back of the net with three consecutive goals from veterans Maggie Gallagher, Shelby Wells, and Kayla Brisolari.

Wells and Gallagher’s three-goal performances marked career highs for the senior duo, while sophomore Kristin Roberto notched her first three-point game. Maria Auth and Madison Carter matched Roberto on the stat sheet, but Katie O’Donnell’s incredible 38-game streak of scoring at least one goal came to a close.

Samantha DiSalvo and Courtney Murphy combined to score 11 of Stony Brook’s goals. Following a seven-point game, senior attacker Kylie Ohlmiller continued to lead Division I with 118 points on the season. Sophomore Taryn Ohlmiller one-upped her older sister with eight points against the Nittany Lions

Penn State dominated the free position Tuesday with 12 attempts to Stony Brook’s two, but the Seawolves were simply too hard to catch in the second half.

Player of the Game

Courtney Murphy | Redshirt senior | Attack

The Shirley, NY, native finished with five goals and three assists for the Seawolves.

What’s Next?

The No. 16 Nittany Lions (9-7) return to Panzer Stadium Saturday for their regular season finale against Michigan at 2 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.