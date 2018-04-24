It’s Thyme For The Student Farm Club’s Annual Plant Sale

Lettuce celebrate! The Student Farm Club will host its annual plant sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Friday, April 27 at Headhouse Two across from the Creamery.

Everything at the sale was grown in Penn State greenhouses by members of the Student Farm Club. Their will be at least 30 varieties of garden plants and succulents available, including:

Assorted herbs

Bell peppers

Broccoli

Brussels sprouts

Cabbage

Cantaloupe

Cauliflower

Cherries

Cucumbers

Eggplants

Hot peppers

Kale

Squash

Tomatoes

Watermelon

All proceeds from the event will go to the Student Farm Club. The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until plants sell out. Bring your own bag if you’re planning on leafing with any vegetables. You can pay with cash or check, but if you try to pay with a card, you’ll find yourself in a pickle.

I’m sorry. I just couldn’t help myself.