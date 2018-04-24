PSU news by
It’s Thyme For The Student Farm Club’s Annual Plant Sale

By Gabriela Stevenson
4/24/18 3:30 am

Lettuce celebrate! The Student Farm Club will host its annual plant sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Friday, April 27 at Headhouse Two across from the Creamery.

Everything at the sale was grown in Penn State greenhouses by members of the Student Farm Club. Their will be at least 30 varieties of garden plants and succulents available, including:

  • Assorted herbs
  • Bell peppers
  • Broccoli
  • Brussels sprouts
  • Cabbage
  • Cantaloupe
  • Cauliflower
  • Cherries
  • Cucumbers
  • Eggplants
  • Hot peppers
  • Kale
  • Squash
  • Tomatoes
  • Watermelon

All proceeds from the event will go to the Student Farm Club. The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until plants sell out. Bring your own bag if you’re planning on leafing with any vegetables. You can pay with cash or check, but if you try to pay with a card, you’ll find yourself in a pickle.

I’m sorry. I just couldn’t help myself.

About the Author

Gabriela Stevenson

Gabriela is a junior majoring in print and digital journalism and Onward State's student life editor. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia" (she looked up the exact driving time). She enjoys Broadway musicals, neck pillows, and eating cereal at night. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.

