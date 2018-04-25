Pop Up Ave Urban Flea To Fill Fraser Street With Food, Music, Handmade Goods

Urban market Pop Up Ave will return to downtown State College from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 28 on South Fraser Street between College Ave. and Beaver Ave.

Pop Up Ave’s last flea market in December brought a taste of German winter markets to State College, but founders Andrea and Brad Groznik are hitting refresh for a spring flea featuring a beer garden and food, jewelry, and other goods from vendors across Pennsylvania. You can view the full list of vendors here.

There will also be cooking demonstrations, free crafts, and live music. Here’s the full performance lineup for the event:

11 a.m. — The Psychic One Man Band

12 p.m. — Caryn Dixon

1 p.m. — DJ Alex Nepa

2:15 p.m. — Shalom Dubas

3 p.m. — Evan Savage

4:30 p.m. — The Wizard of Groz

The flea market is free to attend, but you can RSVP and learn more about the event on its Facebook page.