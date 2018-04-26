PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

Barkley Picks A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s ‘No Promises’ For NFL Draft Walk-Up Song

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
4/26/18 3:49 pm

The NFL Draft is a weekend filled with uncertainty, but one thing’s for sure: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie will blast through the AT&T Stadium sound system when Saquon Barkley’s name is called.

Barkley picked “No Promises﻿” by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie as his walk-up song at the 2018 NFL Draft. His choice was unveiled along with the walk-up songs for the 21 other prospects in Texas this weekend.

He’ll be the only prospect to walk up to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, giving him a unique soundtrack for his big moment. Maybe this choice was inspired by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s appearance at Penn State in January. Also, maybe not.

Whether Barkley’s the best player in the 2018 draft class is up for debate, but his taste in music is definitely the most original of all. Of the 22 players who traveled to Texas for this year’s NFL Draft, five chose songs by Drake, and two of them — Georgia’s Roquan Smith and LSU’s Derrius Guice — picked “God’s Plan.” Yikes.

The first round of the 2018 NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. Tonight’s first-round selection will be broadcast live from AT&T Stadium in Texas on ESPN, Fox, and the NFL Network.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a sophomore journalism major and staff writer for Onward State from Bedminster, NJ. He loves to watch sports, but hockey has always been his favorite. Mikey is the first Penn Stater in his family and is an expert on the New Jersey Devils, chicken parm, and country music. If you're dying to see more hockey content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. You can also send any questions, comments, and/or hate mail via email to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Mikey

James Franklin Pitches Saquon Barkley As No. 1 Overall Prospect On College GameDay

James Franklin’s College GameDay appearance started with a comparison to Marshall Faulk and ended with a claim about Mrs. Barkley’s tattoos.

James Franklin To Appear On College GameDay Before NFL Draft

Saquon Barkley Releases Video With Gatorade, Players’ Tribune Ahead Of NFL Draft

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Baseball Routes Lafayette 8-1 In Allentown

The Nittany Lions’ offense exploded for eight runs in a much needed victory over Lafayette.

Report: Penn State Investigating Swimming Coaches After Allegations Of Bullying

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To No. 1 Stony Brook 21-13

Tony Carr Signs With Octagon Basketball Agency

Penn State Baseball, Lion’s Pantry Join Forces To Help Fight Food Insecurity

Student Life

Country Rock Band Old Dominion To Visit BJC October 26

Death. Taxes. The Bryce Jordan Center booking country acts.

UPUA Finishes Spring Semester Strong

The Weird, Wacky, And Wonderful World Of Penn State Craigslist

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

Saquon Barkley’s College Career As Told By Five Games

Five games in particular give a clear glimpse of what Saquon Barkley meant to Penn State football.

To Our Favorite NFL Teams: Please Draft Saquon Barkley

Our staffers enjoyed rooting for Saquon Barkley so much that they can’t imagine not doing so in the NFL.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Never Count Yourself Out: Trevor Hayes’ Senior Column

This is the end of a wild journey with too many ups and downs to count.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend