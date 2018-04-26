Barkley Picks A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s ‘No Promises’ For NFL Draft Walk-Up Song

The NFL Draft is a weekend filled with uncertainty, but one thing’s for sure: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie will blast through the AT&T Stadium sound system when Saquon Barkley’s name is called.

Barkley picked “No Promises﻿” by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie as his walk-up song at the 2018 NFL Draft. His choice was unveiled along with the walk-up songs for the 21 other prospects in Texas this weekend.

He’ll be the only prospect to walk up to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, giving him a unique soundtrack for his big moment. Maybe this choice was inspired by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s appearance at Penn State in January. Also, maybe not.

Whether Barkley’s the best player in the 2018 draft class is up for debate, but his taste in music is definitely the most original of all. Of the 22 players who traveled to Texas for this year’s NFL Draft, five chose songs by Drake, and two of them — Georgia’s Roquan Smith and LSU’s Derrius Guice — picked “God’s Plan.” Yikes.

The first round of the 2018 NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. Tonight’s first-round selection will be broadcast live from AT&T Stadium in Texas on ESPN, Fox, and the NFL Network.