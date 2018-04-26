How To Pre-Order Your Saquon Barkley Giants Jersey

Saquon Barkley became the highest Penn State football player selected in the NFL Draft since 2000 on Thursday night when the New York Giants selected him No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Now that the Coplay, PA, native has finally been drafted by an NFL franchise, it’s time to buy his NFL merchandise (unless you’re an Eagles fan, of course).

The Giants released a link to pre-order your Saquon Barkley merchandise with the number one (which will serve as a placeholder for now) on the back just minutes after New York made him their first top-five draft choice since 2004. The team is selling t-shirts and jerseys with “Barkley” and the number one on the front and back in addition to the team’s official NFL Draft cap.

It’s worth noting that No. 26 is currently vacant on the Giants’ roster. Nothing is official yet, but if you’d prefer to customize a jersey with “Barkley” and his familiar number 26 on the back, you can do so elsewhere on the Giants’ official shop.

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is confident that the newest Giant will bring plenty of jersey sales to the Big Apple. It’s safe to say a decent amount of those orders will come from Happy Valley.