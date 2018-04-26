Saquon Barkley Drafted No. 2 Overall By New York Giants

Saquon Barkley looks so good in blue and white that he’s going to wear those colors for few more years. The New York Giants selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in tonight’s NFL Draft.

Barkley is the highest drafted Nittany Lion since Courtney Brown and LaVar Arrington went No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the 2000 NFL Draft. He’s also the first former Penn State player to be selected in the first round since the Miami Dolphins picked Jared Odrick No. 28 overall in 2010.

By drafting Barkley, the Giants passed on an assortment of talented quarterbacks in this year’s class and seem willing to keep the reins of their offense in aging quarterback Eli Manning’s hands for at least another season.

The Giants have made drafting standout skill position players a priority in recent years. Barkley joins fellow first rounders and dynamic weapons Odell Beckham Jr. and Evan Engram on an offense that was in desperate need of rushing help.

New York had the 26th worst rushing offense last season, running for only 1,549 yards. Of the five running backs on the current roster, Jonathan Stewart is the only one who has more than two years of experience and ran for more than 500 yards last season. He’s also 31 years old.

Barkley rushed for 3,843 yards at Penn State for an average of 5.7 yards per attempt. He tallied 52 touchdowns in his three collegiate seasons, including a passing score to DaeSean Hamilton.