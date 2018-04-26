PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

Saquon Barkley Drafted No. 2 Overall By New York Giants

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
4/26/18 8:23 pm

Saquon Barkley looks so good in blue and white that he’s going to wear those colors for few more years. The New York Giants selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in tonight’s NFL Draft.

Barkley is the highest drafted Nittany Lion since Courtney Brown and LaVar Arrington went No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the 2000 NFL Draft. He’s also the first former Penn State player to be selected in the first round since the Miami Dolphins picked Jared Odrick No. 28 overall in 2010.

By drafting Barkley, the Giants passed on an assortment of talented quarterbacks in this year’s class and seem willing to keep the reins of their offense in aging quarterback Eli Manning’s hands for at least another season.

The Giants have made drafting standout skill position players a priority in recent years. Barkley joins fellow first rounders and dynamic weapons Odell Beckham Jr. and Evan Engram on an offense that was in desperate need of rushing help.

New York had the 26th worst rushing offense last season, running for only 1,549 yards. Of the five running backs on the current roster, Jonathan Stewart is the only one who has more than two years of experience and ran for more than 500 yards last season. He’s also 31 years old.

Barkley rushed for 3,843 yards at Penn State for an average of 5.7 yards per attempt. He tallied 52 touchdowns in his three collegiate seasons, including a passing score to DaeSean Hamilton.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a sophomore majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. Feel free to follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter and email him at [email protected] to hear the story or if you’re bored and want to chat.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Anthony

ESPN Airs Penn State Touchdown On Denzel Ward’s Highlight Reel

Former Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward’s NFL career got off to the most Browns start possible Thursday night. The montage ESPN aired of Ward’s highlights included De’Andre Thompkins scoring a touchdown against him in Penn State’s game against Ohio State last October. The video was supposed to illustrate Ward’s skills as a press corner in […]

Attorney General Appeals District Court’s Decision In Beta Theta Pi Case

Country Rock Band Old Dominion To Visit BJC October 26

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Baseball Routes Lafayette 8-1 In Allentown

The Nittany Lions’ offense exploded for eight runs in a much needed victory over Lafayette.

Report: Penn State Investigating Swimming Coaches After Allegations Of Bullying

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To No. 1 Stony Brook 21-13

Tony Carr Signs With Octagon Basketball Agency

Penn State Baseball, Lion’s Pantry Join Forces To Help Fight Food Insecurity

Student Life

Country Rock Band Old Dominion To Visit BJC October 26

Death. Taxes. The Bryce Jordan Center booking country acts.

UPUA Finishes Spring Semester Strong

The Weird, Wacky, And Wonderful World Of Penn State Craigslist

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

Saquon Barkley’s College Career As Told By Five Games

Five games in particular give a clear glimpse of what Saquon Barkley meant to Penn State football.

Saquon Barkley Fits Like A Glove With The New York Giants

Barkley and veteran free agent signing Jonathan Stewart instantly bolster the Giants’ rushing attack, which finished No. 26 in the NFL last season.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Never Count Yourself Out: Trevor Hayes’ Senior Column

This is the end of a wild journey with too many ups and downs to count.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend