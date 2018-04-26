PSU news by
James Franklin To Appear On College GameDay Before NFL Draft

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
4/26/18 11:28 am

Live from New York Dallas, it’s Saturday Thursday night!

It seems Saquon Barkley isn’t the only Penn Stater in Texas today: Coach James Franklin will appear ESPN’s College GameDay before the NFL Draft.

College GameDay shocked the world last season by coming to our city for the first time since 2009. And posted up its entire operation right outside of Old Main. Iconic, truly.

Franklin also appeared on that episode of College GameDay prior to Penn State’s White Out win over Michigan in October. We can’t imagine why they’ve invited him back on the show before the draft.

ESPN hasn’t released a detailed schedule for the show, so all we know is you can see the White Out wonder himself sometime between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Franklin is one of six collegiate coaches who will appear on the broadcast as Lee Corso in the gang chat it up with Wyoming’s Craig Bohl, USC’s Clay Helton, Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, Alabama’s Nick Saban, and Georgia’s Kirby Smart.

The first round of the 2018 NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. at AT&T Stadium. The draft will be broadcast live on ESPN, Fox, and the NFL Network.

Never Count Yourself Out: Trevor Hayes' Senior Column

This is the end of a wild journey with too many ups and downs to count.

