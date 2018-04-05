Barkley Headed To Texas For NFL Draft

Penn State legend Saquon Barkley will travel to Arlington, Texas later this month to attend the 2018 NFL Draft, along with 21 other top prospects. He’s the first Nittany Lion to attend the draft since Donovan Smith made the trip in 2015.

Barkley is expected to be a top pick in this year’s draft, which begins at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 26. Later rounds continue at 7 p.m. Friday, April 27 and at noon Saturday, April 28. The draft will be broadcast on the NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2, and the first three rounds will also air on Fox.

The running back chose to forgo his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter this year’s NFL Draft, and he unquestionably impressed scouts with his performance at the NFL Combine last month. Barkley finished his final season as a Nittany Lion by winning the Paul Hornung Award for the most versatile player in college football, and narrowly missed becoming a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Barkley signed an endorsement deal with Nike on his 21st birthday and has been chosen to be featured in the NFL’s “Back 2 Campus” and “Hey Rookie” since declaring for the draft. In addition to learning his draft fate, April should be an exciting month for Barkley, as he’s also expecting the birth of his first child with girlfriend Anna Congdon.