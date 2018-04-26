Saquon Barkley Releases Video With Gatorade, Players’ Tribune Ahead Of NFL Draft

Penn State legend Saquon Barkley released a video with The Players’ Tribune and Gatorade less than 12 hours before the start of the NFL Draft in Arlington, TX.

Ready for the #NFLDraft and beginning the next chapter in my football career. Thanks @PlayersTribune and @Gatorade for letting me share my story. #ad pic.twitter.com/eNGAU3cpxS — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) April 26, 2018

Barkley released a one-minute video on social media looking back on the passion he’s always had for football and the traits that will help him become a top-five pick in the draft.

Titled “Made for Speed,” the video begins with montage of all the abilities Barkley is “Made for,” from running and catching to hurdling and throwing.

“Since I was the age of three and four, I’ve always been saying ‘I want to play in the NFL one day’,” Barkley says in the clip. “I knew I was made to run as a little kid.”

He then details one of his first touchdown runs as a kid and talks about how he studies champions like NBA legends Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. Their attitudes clearly resonate with him and extend beyond the gridiron into the weight room.

“The only thing I know that’s 100 percent guaranteed is hard work,” he said. “What you put in is what you get.”

The video concludes with Barkley discussing how special hearing his name called in the draft will be, although it might go down in the history books as the second-best day of his life.

First-round coverage of the 2018 NFL Draft will kick off at 8 p.m. at AT&T Stadium. ESPN, the NFL Network, and FOX will all broadcast the draft.