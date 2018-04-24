Saquon Barkley Welcomes Daughter Before NFL Draft

Penn State legend Saquon Barkley welcomed a daughter Tuesday with girlfriend Anna Congdon, just two days before his anticipated selection in the NFL Draft.

“Words can’t even describe how I feel right now,” Barkley said on Instagram alongside her photo. “You are the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The baby’s name is Jada Clare Barkley, and it seems both mom and daughter are healthy. Congdon announced she was pregnant on Instagram last month.

“Thank God for blessing me with you in my life and into my arms,” Barkley added in the caption. “I pray that I can be the best father to you and help you grow into an amazing woman.”