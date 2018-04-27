PSU news by
Izaiah Brockington Transfers To Penn State Hoops

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Derek Bannister
4/27/18 8:22 pm

Pat Chambers has landed himself another guard, this time via transfer. Izaiah Brockington announced his intention to transfer to Penn State on Friday night.

The Philly native attended Archbishop Ryan before enrolling at St. Bonaventure, so his transfer continues the city connection that Chambers has built up during his tenure in Happy Valley. Brockington comes in at 6’4″ and about 180 pounds, surely helping to replace some of Tony Carr’s size in the backcourt.

Brockington averaged 4.3 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 34 games played for St. Bonaventure. The newest Nittany Lion, who will come in as a sophomore, must sit out a year in accordance will NCAA rules.

If Brockington’s high school career is any guide, the young guard has a lot to bring to the table. Welcome to Happy Valley, Izaiah!

Derek Bannister

Derek is a junior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly.

Wandering The Valley: Alex Bauer’s Senior Column

“You cannot step twice into the same river, for other waters are continually flowing on.”

