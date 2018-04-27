Izaiah Brockington Transfers To Penn State Hoops

Pat Chambers has landed himself another guard, this time via transfer. Izaiah Brockington announced his intention to transfer to Penn State on Friday night.

Thank you to all the coaches and schools that reached out to me during this process, but I’ve decided to commit to Penn State University . Thanks to God, my Family, my HS coach and the whole PSU staff for making me feel at home . #WeAre #B1G pic.twitter.com/tKW9LQqZfY — Izaiah Brockington (@TheOnlyiZB) April 27, 2018

The Philly native attended Archbishop Ryan before enrolling at St. Bonaventure, so his transfer continues the city connection that Chambers has built up during his tenure in Happy Valley. Brockington comes in at 6’4″ and about 180 pounds, surely helping to replace some of Tony Carr’s size in the backcourt.

Brockington averaged 4.3 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 34 games played for St. Bonaventure. The newest Nittany Lion, who will come in as a sophomore, must sit out a year in accordance will NCAA rules.

If Brockington’s high school career is any guide, the young guard has a lot to bring to the table. Welcome to Happy Valley, Izaiah!

Disable ad block to continue reading.