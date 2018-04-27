PSU news by
Deck The Halls With Saquon Barkley’s Brand New Fathead

Fathead
By Mikey Mandarino
4/27/18 2:58 am

If you ever wanted to bring Saquon Barkley back to your dorm or apartment, now’s your chance.

The first-ever Saquon Barkley Fathead was unveiled just hours after the New York Giants selected the running back second overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The life-size cutout is available now for $59.99. You can also order a combo package featuring the cutout of Barkley and several other Penn State decals for an extra $30.

Some of the decals available in the combo package include a Penn State helmet, the athletics “chipmunk” logo, and even another mini-cutout of Barkley donning the away white uniform.

If you’re a Penn State fan, the first-ever Saquon Barkley Fathead will fit in your apartment just as well as Barkley will fit in with the Giants next season. We aren’t interior designers, but we’d recommend sticking this right next to your cardboard cutouts of Joe Paterno.

For the low price of $59.99, you can tell your friends that you brought Saquon Barkley back to your place. Does it matter that it’s just a Fathead and not actually Saquon Barkley? That’s for you to decide. (Editor’s note: No. It does not matter.)

