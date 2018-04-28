PSU news by
Blacknall, Cabinda Sign Deals With Oakland Raiders

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Derek Bannister
4/28/18 7:40 pm

Nittany Lions Saeed Blacknall and Jason Cabinda have signed deals with the Oakland Raiders after going undrafted, according to tweets from each of them.

Cabinda was ranked as the fifth best inside linebacker in the draft by CBS Sports heading into proceedings. His knack for making big plays and knowing where to be, however, stood out as his most notable characteristics during his time in Happy Valley. Just take a look at this fourth down stop against Iowa in 2016:

Cabinda has been a model of defensive excellence for the Nittany Lions in recent years. Not only does he rank within the top-10 in program history for tackles, he has also come up with some of the most iconic plays in recent Penn State history.

We won’t soon forget his sack to seal the White Out win over Ohio State, a game in which he had thirteen tackles, helping to kick off an improbable Rose Bowl run.

Blacknall appeared in all 13 games last season, starting in four of them. He was named Academic All-Big Ten and earned Pro Football Focus Big Ten Team of the Week honors after a four-catch game at Northwestern. He even caught Tommy Stevens’s first career touchdown pass last season.

He finished the 2016 Big Ten Championship with six receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns, but was later suspended for the Rose Bowl.

Best of luck in the Raider nation, Saeed and Jason!

Derek Bannister

Derek is a junior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly. Email Derek compliments and dad-jokes at [email protected]

