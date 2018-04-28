PSU news by
Grant Haley Signs Pro Contract With New York Giants

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
4/28/18 8:31 pm

A familiar face is joining Saquon Barkley’s New York Giants as an undrafted free agent.

Cornerback Grant Haley announced his intention to sign a contract with the Giants as an undrafted free agent on Instagram following the conclusion of the NFL Draft on Saturday. He’ll join No. 26 on the G-Men as he begins the next chapter of his football career.

“At the end of the day God has a plan for all of us,” Haley said in his Instagram post. “Beyond blessed to be in the position I am and beyond blessed to be able to be with the New York Giants.”

Haley was a stalwart on Penn State’s defense during his career in Happy Valley, totaling 47 appearances in four seasons with the Nittany Lions. The Atlanta native appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2014, setting the standard for an outstanding college career.

No. 15 accumulated 139 tackles and intercepted five passes during his NCAA career, but he will be remembered most for scooping up a blocked field goal and scoring an iconic touchdown against Ohio State under White Out conditions at Beaver Stadium. The play changed the fortunes of Penn State’s football program and was a big first step towards a Big Ten championship in 2016 and a Fiesta Bowl victory one season later.

Haley is the fourth Nittany Lion to sign a pro contract following the conclusion of the NFL Draft and the tenth to join an NFL organization this weekend. Six Nittany Lions were drafted at AT&T Stadium in Texas. 

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a sophomore journalism major and staff writer for Onward State from Bedminster, NJ.

Wandering The Valley: Alex Bauer’s Senior Column

“You cannot step twice into the same river, for other waters are continually flowing on.”

