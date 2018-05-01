Brandon Smith Receives Rookie Minicamp Invitation From Buffalo Bills

Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith was one of eight players to receive an invitation to the Buffalo Bills’ rookie minicamp on Tuesday afternoon.

The Winfield, PA, native was not a regular starter for the Nittany Lions last season, but he made appearances in all 13 games. His fumble recovery as time expired clinched Penn State’s first New Year’s Six bowl victory since the beginning of the College Football Playoff in 2015.

Throughout his career, Smith appeared in 24 games and made a total of 117 tackles. The 2016 season was his breakout season; as a redshirt junior, he played in ten games and intercepted two passes after appearing in just one game the season before.

Smith will join teammate Tyler Davis in Buffalo for rookie minicamp; the kicker signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent. Although he doesn’t have a pro contract yet, Smith becomes the 15th Nittany Lion to join an NFL organization since the beginning of the NFL Draft on April 26.

