Home » Football

Brandon Smith Receives Rookie Minicamp Invitation From Buffalo Bills

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
5/1/18 3:59 pm

Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith was one of eight players to receive an invitation to the Buffalo Bills’ rookie minicamp on Tuesday afternoon.

The Winfield, PA, native was not a regular starter for the Nittany Lions last season, but he made appearances in all 13 games. His fumble recovery as time expired clinched Penn State’s first New Year’s Six bowl victory since the beginning of the College Football Playoff in 2015.

Throughout his career, Smith appeared in 24 games and made a total of 117 tackles. The 2016 season was his breakout season; as a redshirt junior, he played in ten games and intercepted two passes after appearing in just one game the season before. 

Smith will join teammate Tyler Davis in Buffalo for rookie minicamp; the kicker signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent. Although he doesn’t have a pro contract yet, Smith becomes the 15th Nittany Lion to join an NFL organization since the beginning of the NFL Draft on April 26.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a sophomore journalism major and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer, including the music of Bruce Springsteen. If you're dying to see more hockey content and clips from "The Office" on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Comments

