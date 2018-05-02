University Health Services Reports Dozen Cases Of Mumps On Campus

Penn State’s University Health Services (UHS) revealed that a dozen cases of the mumps have been reported on campus in the past few weeks.

The 12 students with reported cases have all been isolated in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health protocols and recommendations.

The university urges those that have not been vaccinated with two doses of MMR take precaution with large numbers of people coming to campus for graduation and other end of semester activities.

Symptoms of mumps include tender swollen glands below the ear or along the jawline, headache, fever, and cold-like symptoms, and those who contract the virus are infectious for two days before the swelling begins through five days after the start of the swelling. Students who show symptoms are advised to contact UHS at 814-863-4463.

This is the second time this semester that a mumps outbreak has been reported on campus. In February, four students had confirmed cases of the mumps. Nearly 50 students had probable or confirmed mumps cases on campus during the spring 2017 semester.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)