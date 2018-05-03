PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » News

Dr. David C. Han Recommended For Second Term As Academic Trustee

Jim Davidson | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
5/3/18 3:25 pm

The Committee of Governance and Long-Range Planning announced the approval of Dr. David C. Han for a full vote of the Board of Trustees to serve as the Board’s faculty representative Thursday. If confirmed by a full-board vote Friday, Han will serve a second three-year team as academic trustee effective July 1.

Han, a professor of surgery and radiology at the Penn State Hershey Medical Center and College of Medicine, was initially elected to the board as an academic trustee in 2015 and is the current chair of the Board’s Committee of Governance and Long-Range Planning. Han earned an undergraduate degree in biology from Penn State in 1988, a medical degree from Harvard Medical School in 1992, and a master’s degree in health evaluation sciences from Penn State in 2005. 

Han is also the vice-chair of the department of surgery at the Penn State Hershey Medical Center and College of Medicine. He served as the president of the Penn State Alumni Association from 2007-2009, and was a member of the Board of Trustees’ Special Committee for University Governance from 2012-2013. 

The Penn State Faculty Senate begins the academic trustee election process by recommending a candidate to the Board. Three trustees appointed by the Chair of the Board of Trustees then interview the recommended candidate and submit the candidate’s name to the Committee of Governance and Long-Range Planning for further screening. The committee then forwards the recommended candidate’s name to the entire Board for confirmation or rejection, and if approved, the candidate is officially elected at the Board’s annual May meeting.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is your classic confused and undecided sophomore in Penn State's Division of Undergraduate studies and a staff writer for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Jim

OS Reviews: UR Pizza

Our staffers were impressed by UR Pizza’s custom twist on the classic, thin-crust pie.

UR Pizza Now Open In State College

‘Happy Valley Hustle’ And The Quest For Creative Freedom

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Board Of Trustees Approves Pat Chambers Contract Extension

Chambers has compiled a 113-122 record in his seven seasons at Penn State, coaching the team to a 26-win season and an NIT championship in the 2017-18 campaign.

Penn State’s O’Donnell, Carter, Brisolari Named All-Big Ten

Three-Star Guard Myreon Jones Commits To Penn State Hoops

A Dream Come True: Penn State Cheerleader Gets Her Shot At The NFL

Penn State Softball Avoids Sweep Against Illinois

Student Life

The Best Penn State Creamery Milkshakes (With Alcohol)

With summer peeking over the horizon, the time has come to combine two Penn State staples: Berkey Creamery milkshakes and alcohol.

Do It Your Way: Katie Klodowski’s Senior Column

My Best Dream: Caitlin Gailey’s Senior Column

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

The Best Penn State Creamery Milkshakes (With Alcohol)

With summer peeking over the horizon, the time has come to combine two Penn State staples: Berkey Creamery milkshakes and alcohol.

Board Of Trustees Approves Pat Chambers Contract Extension

Chambers has compiled a 113-122 record in his seven seasons at Penn State, coaching the team to a 26-win season and an NIT championship in the 2017-18 campaign.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Do It Your Way: Katie Klodowski’s Senior Column

“I realize now, as I flip through those opening pages of my journal that are filled with stress and anxiety, that I came to so many important realizations so late in my college career.”

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend