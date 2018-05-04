PSU news by
The Class of 2018’s Best Decorated Graduation Caps

By Janelle Rothacker
5/4/18 4:01 am

Last week we asked to see your decorated graduation caps, and we were not disappointed. The designs reflected the graduate’s individual personalities and journeys that have led them to this point. Here’s the best of what we received. Congratulations, Penn State Class of 2018!

Left: Brooke Novotnak will graduate with a degree in community, environment, and development. “I knew I had to show my love for succulents on my grad cap! I also included a small bee, as my family has called me Bee since I was a kid. Of course I also had to shout out my parents, without them Penn State would have never been a part of my plan but I’m so grateful it was!”

Center: Taylor Kellar, a theatre performance major, chose Patrick Star to display on her cap as he is always ready for the best day ever.

Right: Lainey Williams is focused on raising awareness for how much humans destroy the earth during her career, as she will graduate with a wildlife and fisheries sciences degree. “Humans kind of suck, and don’t realize how much we take the earth for granted, and how much we destroy it every day due to pollution, global warming, and habitat destruction. The Lorax’s message is as important today as it ever was.”

Left: Alaina Carney, a marketing major chose to feature Dunkin’ Donuts on her cap. “Anyone who knows me knows that Dunkin’ is my second home, so I didn’t have to think twice about incorporating it into my grad cap. Dunkin’ has been my saving grace throughout college and somewhere that I could go to to accompany any mood.”

Center: As an international student from Brazil, Carolina Franco paid tribute to her home country on her glitzy cap. The cap is the Brazilian flag with the words “Thanks Mom and Dad” in Portuguese.

Right: “Yikes” is the one word Courtney Carroll, an advertising major, decided to sum up her college experience with. “‘Yikes’ is literally all of senior year mood and my thoughts on graduation and being thrown out into the real world. I feel like yikes was the quote of the year for everyone I know and sums up what everyone is really thinking about graduation.”

Left: Jessica Fox will be receiving a B.S. in rehabilitation and human services and shared her sense of humor on her cap.

Center: Reagan Klinedinst, a human development and family studies major, has a job lined up in childhood care after graduation. Her passion for working with children is what inspired her cap design.

Right: Brianna Pierce, a biobehavioral health major, walked into a craft store with no idea what she wanted to put on her cap and came out with inspiration.

Penn State Themed

Left: Caitlin Flood, a marketing major, had this JoePa sticker made for her cap.

Center: Alexis Hicks will be graduating with degrees in accounting and information systems management. “I always felt a sense of community at Penn State. My mom, grandfather, and seven aunts and uncles all went to Penn State so I grew up with going to PSU football games and visiting the campus. I always knew I wanted to attended college at Penn State and I cannot believe my journey here is almost over.”

Right: Kelsey McHugh chose to fill her cap with pictures. “My cap is a look at all the fun times that I have had throughout my 4 years at Penn State. It has some of my favorite people and some of my favorite memories that I will cherish the rest of my life.”

