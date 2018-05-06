PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Athletics

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To Maryland 21-12

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
5/6/18 2:18 pm

Penn State women’s lacrosse lost to Maryland 21-12 in Sunday afternoon’s Big Ten championship in Ann Arbor.

The Nittany Lions haven’t beaten the Terrapins since 2005, dropping their 15th straight to one of college lacrosse’s most decorated programs. It was the third year in a row Maryland won the conference title game.

How It Happened

Sophomore attacker Maria Auth made it 1-0 Nittany Lions less than a minute into the game, but Maryland promptly went on a three-goal run to take the lead. Penn State responded with consecutive goals from Madison Carter and Shelby Wells to tie things up.

The Terrapins rattled off a 5-0 run to take a commanding 8-3 lead with 10:31 to go in the first half. Head coach Missy Doherty pulled freshman goalkeeper Lucy Lowe in favor of sophomore Madison Cunningham during the stretch. Lowe re-entered the contest late in the second half.

Carter, one of nine Nittany Lions from the state of Maryland, broke a nearly 13-minute scoring drought with her second goal of the game. The Terps would take an 11-4 lead into the locker room after more than doubling Penn State’s shot total in the first half. Carter led the team with four goals.

Senior captain Maggie Gallagher caught fire to start the second half, scoring three quick goals for the Nittany Lions, but Maryland was simply too far in front. Katie O’Donnell later found the back of the net to draw within two goals of 200 for her career. Maryland also dominated the draw control 24-10.

Player of the Game

Megan Whittle | Senior | Attacker

Maryland’s all-time leading scorer finished with a career-high eight goals in the victory. She’s now one goal shy of tying Gail Cummings-Danson (Temple) for second place in NCAA history with 289.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (10-9) await their tournament fate during Sunday night’s selection show. The 26-team field will be announced at 9:30 p.m. on NCAA.com.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Ethan

Maria Auth’s Breakout Season Puts Big Ten On Notice

Maria Auth’s stellar sophomore campaign for Penn State women’s lacrosse is just an appetizer of what’s to come.

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Advances To Big Ten Championship

Penn State’s O’Donnell, Carter, Brisolari Named All-Big Ten

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Maria Auth’s Breakout Season Puts Big Ten On Notice

Maria Auth’s stellar sophomore campaign for Penn State women’s lacrosse is just an appetizer of what’s to come.

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Advances To Big Ten Championship

Chambers Talks Contract Extension, Future Of The Climb

Tony Carr Invited To 2018 NBA Scouting Combine

Board Of Trustees Approves Pat Chambers Contract Extension

Student Life

The Class of 2018’s Best Decorated Graduation Caps

With graduation day quickly approaching, seniors jumped at the opportunity to show off their creative mortarboards.

Leaving The Comfort Zone: Max Saltzman’s Senior Column

The Best Penn State Creamery Milkshakes (With Alcohol)

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

Literal Dumpster Fire Lit Outside Sig Ep

The Fire Marshal responded to the scene and firefighters were able to put out the fire.

Short, Tribeck, Stanell Elected Alumni Trustees

Four candidates were nominated this year for the three open seats, and alumni voting was open from April 10 to May 3. 

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Leaving The Comfort Zone: Max Saltzman’s Senior Column

“The moral of all this is that you have four years of college and in these four years there are so many chances to step out of your comfort zone.”

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend