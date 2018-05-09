Penn State Women’s Soccer Trio Participating In U.S. U-19 Camp

Amanda Dennis, Shea Moyer, and Frankie Tagliaferri are representing Penn State women’s soccer at a U.S. U-19 training camp in San Diego through Saturday.

Penn State has the most players in attendance with three, while Tennessee and Arkansas sent two apiece.

The week-long camp, held at the Elite Athletic Training Center in nearby Chula Vista, brought 48 of the nation’s top young players together for concurrent U-18 and U-19 sessions.

It was also a homecoming for Dennis, a junior goalkeeper from San Diego, who backed up Rose Chandler last season after starting all 21 matches as a true freshman in 2016. She and the redshirt senior Chandler will again compete for playing time.

Dennis is joined in camp by two other college goalkeepers in Michigan’s Hillary Beall and UC Irvine’s Madison Newsom.

Moyer and Tagliaferri themselves were key contributors for the Nittany Lions as true freshmen last fall, coming off the bench in 16 and 24 matches, respectively.

Tagliaferri, a Colts Neck, NJ, forward, had four goals and an assist in her debut season, earning All-Big Ten Freshman honors like Dennis. She scored her first career game-winning goal in spectacular fashion during a 3-0 victory over Hofstra opening weekend.

Tagliaferri also tallied the decisive goal in Penn State’s 2-1 win versus the Nicaraguan women’s national team when the Nittany Lions visited the country for a Soccer Without Borders trip over spring break.

Moyer, who hails from Wyomissing, PA, logged 312 minutes in a reserve role in 2017. The midfielder played a season-high 42 minutes in Penn State’s 7-0 win over Stony Brook in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Like Dennis and Tagliaferri, Moyer has plenty of experience with the U.S. women’s youth national teams, participating in 15 training camps and representing her country alongside future classmate Kerry Abello in the 2016 Women’s International Cup in Ireland.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)