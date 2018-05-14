Penn State Women’s Soccer Releases 2018 Schedule

Penn State women’s soccer released its 2018 regular season schedule Monday evening.

Several high-profile programs will head to Jeffrey Field for non-conference matches this fall, including West Virginia, UCLA, and Virginia.

We have 1⃣1⃣ regular season matches at Jeffrey Field in 2018!#WeAre #PSWS pic.twitter.com/FV73GRsNvj — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) May 14, 2018

UCLA will make its first trip to University Park since a 3-1 season-opening loss to the Nittany Lions on August 25, 2006 in a top five matchup. Penn State owns a 3-2-0 lead in the all-time series against the Bruins.

UCLA advanced to the Women’s College Cup final last season, but Stanford won the national championship thanks to a 3-2 victory in Orlando. The Cardinal knocked off the Nittany Lions in the quarterfinals on their way to the title.

West Virginia and Virginia also offer difficult tests for head coach Erica Dambach’s squad, which beat the Mountaineers 3-1 in last year’s Sweet 16. The Cavaliers, on the other hand, eliminated Penn State in the second round of the 2016 NCAA tournament.

Where will we see you on the road in 2018? #WeAre #PSWS pic.twitter.com/KpcCwqsWia — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) May 14, 2018

Penn State opens conference play on Sept. 14 when it hosts Ohio State the night before the football team welcomes Kent State to town. The Nittany Lions hope to claim at least a share of their 18th Big Ten regular season title in the program’s 25th varsity campaign this fall.

Penn State returns nearly two thirds of its goal-scoring production from last season (28/44), with rising junior midfielder Laura Freigang leading the way. She found the back of the net a team-high nine times in 2017, including four game-winners.

Fans can get their first glimpse of this year’s team on Saturday, Aug. 11 when Georgetown travels to Jeffrey Field for an exhibition match at 7 p.m.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)