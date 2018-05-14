Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

A fast food chain that’s been absent from the Centre Region for several years might be making a comeback.

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

A former bank building at the site would be demolished for the construction of the fried chicken restaurant, which would have a drive-thru. The new building would be 2,800 square feet and 20-feet high, according to plans submitted by PennTerra Engineering and property owner Creekside Real Estate Joint Ventures.

The site location is along Branch Road, next to the plaza containing Rothrock Coffee, Honeybaked Ham, Little Caesar’s, and other establishments.

Because the new restaurant would have a drive-thru, the developers are requesting a motor vehicle oriented business (MVOB) conditional use permit. In 2003, the property was approved for a MVOB for a bank with a drive-thru.

State College Planning Commission will review the land development plan and MVOB request at its meeting on Thursday. If recommended for approval, the plans would then be sent to Borough Council for consideration.

A KFC was formerly located at 2020 N. Atherton St., but closed in the early part of the decade. Kranich’s Jewelers opened a store at that site in 2012.

Another KFC also was previously located at 1525 S. Atherton St., but closed in the early 2000s and is now the location of Sakura.

