PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Downtown

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

By Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com)
5/14/18 3:46 pm

A fast food chain that’s been absent from the Centre Region for several years might be making a comeback.

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

A former bank building at the site would be demolished for the construction of the fried chicken restaurant, which would have a drive-thru. The new building would be 2,800 square feet and 20-feet high, according to plans submitted by PennTerra Engineering and property owner Creekside Real Estate Joint Ventures.

The site location is along Branch Road, next to the plaza containing Rothrock Coffee, Honeybaked Ham, Little Caesar’s, and other establishments.

Because the new restaurant would have a drive-thru, the developers are requesting a motor vehicle oriented business (MVOB) conditional use permit. In 2003, the property was approved for a MVOB for a bank with a drive-thru.

State College Planning Commission will review the land development plan and MVOB request at its meeting on Thursday. If recommended for approval, the plans would then be sent to Borough Council for consideration.

A KFC was formerly located at 2020 N. Atherton St., but closed in the early part of the decade. Kranich’s Jewelers opened a store at that site in 2012.

Another KFC also was previously located at 1525 S. Atherton St., but closed in the early 2000s and is now the location of Sakura. 

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com)

Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Women’s Soccer Releases 2018 Schedule

Erica Dambach’s Nittany Lions will welcome West Virginia, UCLA, and Virginia to Jeffrey Field this fall for notable non-conference matches.

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To Penn 15-14 In Double OT

Penn State’s Kaleigh Riehl Headed To U.S. U-23 Camp

Kelly Daggett Brings Attacking Mentality To Penn State’s Defense

Penn State Softball’s Tori Dubois Earns Back-To-Back All-Big Ten Honors

Student Life

Finding Your Penn State Beyond Penn State: Carolyn Popescu’s Senior Column

“But when that one face of a “stranger” lights up to greet you with a warm ‘WE ARE!’ and smile of recognition? You can find your Penn State there, too.”

Tim McGraw’s Brother Among Class Of 2018

PAC App Aims To Connect Arts Community To Events And Shows

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

J. Cole To Perform At BJC September 28

Within a span of three weeks this fall, Elton John, Cole, and Justin Timberlake will all perform at the BJC.

Jim Piazza Not Pushing To Abolish Greek Life, Seeks Nationwide Reform

“Our son’s face, and the faces of other young men whose lives were lost to a similar fate, are recognizable — for all the wrong reasons. We need reform. What happened in 2017 must never happen again.”

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Finding Your Penn State Beyond Penn State: Carolyn Popescu’s Senior Column

“But when that one face of a “stranger” lights up to greet you with a warm ‘WE ARE!’ and smile of recognition? You can find your Penn State there, too.”

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend